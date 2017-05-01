Instinctif Partners dialed up its focus on markets outside of the UK in 2016, as it registered solid growth and tried to avoid the "danger" of becoming integrated.

Principals: Richard Nicholls, CEO

Ownership: Independent

Offices: Global – 20; UK – 5

Revenue: Global – $46m; UK – £25.5m

Slow and steady wins the race could be the motto for Instinctif Partners. The agency has enjoyed its tenth successive year of growth, with three per cent globally in 2016 (one per cent on its UK revenues) and double digit-growth on turnover.

"That’s not the most storming top-line figure," admits chief executive officer Richard Nicholls, but there is a wider story to be told of the agency’s success.

In particular, it has increased its number of clients by 50 per cent to 69 across its six practice areas: capital markets, corporate, public policy/public affairs, internal engagement, insight research and content/creative.

Meanwhile, more of the business comes from Instinctif’s ‘inter-connected’ offer (of which more later), which has grown from 20 per cent of the business to about 35 per cent this year.

And while the first 10 years of the agency’s life were about establishing its expertise and recruiting the required talent, the second five have been about moving beyond the UK and establishing a presence in key territories, across EMEA, Asia-Pacific, the US and Africa, with 20 offices worldwide.

During the past year, the agency has begun to take a more outward-looking approach, throwing its hat in the ring for various awards and winning Silver in PRWeek’s Best Places to Work – Large Agency category. It was also shortlisted for the National Business Awards in the UK and a ‘Eurovision-style’ equivalent.

Nicholls says: "There’s a talent war going on out there and we want to be able to recruit some of the brightest and best in the industry and give them a career in our firm." Of its six practice areas, some performed better than others in 2016 and this was largely down to external factors driving demand, with the biggest of these being Brexit. For this reason, the agency’s public affairs practice is currently its biggest selling offer, as clients scramble to understand the new landscape.

Nicholls says: "The focus is on what Brexit means, how it [has an] impact [on] them, where are they going, what do they need to do to respond to it. I would love to say we have all the answers, but, to the extent that there is an intelligent debate going on about this, we are a part of it and that’s where we see the growth."

By contrast, market uncertainty has led to a slump in its UK IPO business, although this is still very strong in Germany, where the agency has six offices.

It handled just five IPOs in the UK in 2016, one of which was for waste management company Biffa, but, according to Nicholls, that still put it in second place in the IPO league tables.

"The fact that we can be toward the top of the league table and only have five says it all really," he says.

Nicholls draws a veil over any lost clients over the past year, joking that he quickly forgets all about them. New clients, including online estate agency Purple Bricks and mattress brand Eve, all follow a challenger-brand theme, which fits with how he regards Instinctif as a business.

As for its biggest challenge for the year, Nicholls describes the "dance on a pinhead", which is his desire to create an interconnected agency where the distinctiveness of each practice area, and its practitioners, is retained, while maintaining the ability for all to come together to deliver on client’s needs.

He makes the distinction between an integrated and an interconnected agency: "The risk of an integrated agency is that it becomes mushy and you lose the uniqueness and expertise and insight that dedicated practitioners have in those spaces.

"The danger [with integrated agencies] is you create a blancmange of an offering. It’s a dance on a pinhead but it is a most important dance, and a constant challenge for us to maintain."

In his view, the election of Donald Trump in the US is proof of a new playbook being written, in which the US President has highlighted to the comms industry that one does not need the traditional media in order to communicate a message.

But the shock result also speaks of the need for business to find its voice, argues Nicholls.

He says: "This isn’t the time for business leaders to meekly stand by about what their values are."

Nicholls adds that he wants to see Instinctif build on the strong foundations it has already established in EMEA as a platform for growth in Asia and North America.

He concludes: "I don’t think doubling size is the route for us. It’s more about bandwidth and breadth than putting flags on the map all around the world."





