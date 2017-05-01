Despite 2016 being, in the words of the CEO of FTI's comms arm, a year of 'volatility' and 'uncertainty', the business saw a strong rise in its earnings figures.

Principals: Ed Reilly, global CEO, strategic comms; Steve Gunby, CEO and president, FTI Consulting; John Waples, UK head

Ownership: Independent

Offices: Global – 36 (strategic comms practice); US – 14; UK – 2

Revenue (all est.): Global – $191.2m; US – $76.5m; UK – £36m

Headcount: Global – 647; US – 260; UK – 185 (est.)

Ed Reilly, chief executive of FTI’s Strategic Communi­cations arm, describes 2016 as "a somewhat mixed year" overall, citing "volatility" linked to the UK’s EU referendum and Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory. The events resonated way beyond Britain and the US, he points out.

"Uncertainty has affected investment into emerging markets [and] 2016 was not the year it was in 2015, in terms of the volume of capital markets activity," Reilly adds. "It was, however, a year where there were substantial opportunities to work with clients, whether they were managing change, mitigating risk or trying to resolve disputes around the globe."

Revenue in FTI’s Strategic Com­munications division, adjusted for currency fluctuations, rose 4.5 per cent to $191.2m in 2016, accelerating to 8.8 per cent in Q4. Currency changes dampened overall growth significantly, however. Actual revenue uplift in the division was 0.6 per cent across the year.

Meanwhile, underlying earnings (EBITDA) in the division rose 9.8 per cent to $30.5m in 2016. (Figures are from US-listed FTI’s financial results; the company did not provide figures for the Agency Business Report project, or break results down by region.)

There’s certainly evidence of a Brexit boost to public affairs, with the major political events elevating "these issues into the C-suite", according to Reilly. He says the situation is similar in North America, and other countries in Europe where uncertainty is prevalent.

Public affairs was one area where FTI boosted headcount in 2016, hiring former MHP head of public affairs Fiona Holroyde as managing director within the practice. Employee engage­ment was of "increasing importance and focus" for clients, with a 15-strong team led by new recruit Leslie Benson.

Other growth areas included the Financial Institutions Group, linked to comms needs due to regulatory changes; energy and natural resources, following a rebound in oil and gas prices; the chemicals and industrials sector; life sciences and healthcare; and telecoms and tech­nology, due to more M&A activity in that market.

However, Reilly says the retail sector "has been soft" overall, noting that ecommerce has hit high-street clothing retailers in particular. The value of M&A deals handled by FTI rose sharply in 2016, growing 37.6 per cent to $193.5bn, according to a recent Mergermarket report. Significant work included representing Monsanto in its acquisition by Bayer; Deutsche Börse on its proposed merger with the London Stock Exchange; British American Tobacco on its acquisition of US rival Reynolds; and pharma company Shire on its takeover of Baxalta.

"We’re finding increasingly that our ability to service cross-border and multi-work-strain needs of clients is really what’s helping to drive our growth right now," says Reilly. He declines to discuss account losses, although HSBC moving its global corporate PR and public affairs account to Finsbury would have hurt.

Other appointments to senior roles included Renaud Dutreil, formerly chairman of drinks group LVMH Moët Hennessy, to chair the Paris business; David Waller, comms veteran and former FT journalist who joined as a senior managing director in its financial services practice; Liz Kamaruddin as managing director based in Kuala Lumpur, who joined from Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas; and Bill Cullo, a "public opinion specialist", who rejoined FTI’s office in Washington, DC, earlier this year after working on the Trump presidential campaign.

Reilly points to increasing integration of divisions at the holding company, including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, and Economic Consulting, as a priority for 2017. Of the Strategic Communications division’s 10 biggest clients, eight either work across more than one service line within the segment, or work with other FTI divisions, or else across multiple countries. Some do all three.

"Continued work to build more connective tissue between ourselves and other disciplines at FTI will remain a real focus and a real opportunity for us to further differentiate ourselves in the market," Reilly states.

Meanwhile, last year brought the emergence of integrated teams working on a ‘Brexit Task Force’ and the new US administration and Congress, while FTI also expanded and formalised its affiliate network.

Reilly predicts upheaval will continue in Europe, the US and elsewhere this year, but is not downbeat. "We need to be prepared to provide the kind of services our clients will be looking for as they make adjustments to the turbulent macro environment they’ll be operating in," he says.

"That said, I expect there will be real opportu­nities for businesses with strong balance sheets to make bold moves. People feel that corporate balance sheets are in pretty good shape, and where there is opportunity, I expect the strong will press their advantage."

