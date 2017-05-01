CEO Andrew McGuinness left and the agency lost longstanding major client Asda, but Freud Communications still had one of its best years ever, according to its founder.

Principal: Matthew Freud, chairman, founder

Ownership: Independent

Offices: Global – 4

Revenue: Global – $56.3m; UK £38.4m

Headcount: Global – 263; UK 240

In 2016 Freuds enjoyed one of the best years in its 31-year history, adding about £10m in extra revenue. Founder and chairman Matthew Freud believes, however, that the strong performance is the result of changes he made to his consultancy two years ago.

"In 2015 I decided to disrupt the agency; shake it up a bit," he says. "I decentralised the structure, giving more autonomy to individual business units with their own cultures. This has unlocked a huge amount of value."

Freud is full of praise for specialist divisions such as talent management, film and content creation. This decentralisation also involved the departure of Andrew McGuinness from Freuds in September, after two-and-a-half years as CEO.

Talking to both executives, the split appears amicable: "Andrew did a great job," says Freud. "I needed someone to steady the ship while I rocked it. It was a big culture change, and by ending central management control and liberating the component parts, the central management job no longer existed."

Freuds’ significant growth in 2016 will surprise some people who will have read the headlines about the agency losing one of its flagship accounts in Asda, as well as smaller tranches of business such as HomeAway.

Freud, however, believes the 10-year relationship with Asda had "reached a natural sell-by date" especially after the retailer replaced its longstanding CEO and communications director. And a combination of new business wins – including Harrods, Evian and Toyota – along with new business gained in 2015 paying dividends, more than offset the loss of the big-four supermarket.

One also suspects that new geo-political work for Saudi Arabia and Dubai proved lucrative. Meanwhile, Freuds has continued to pull in well-paid accounts from the UK public sector in the form of Public Health England, the London Mayor’s office (Freud enjoys a much better relationship with Sadiq Khan than he did with his predecessor Boris Johnson apparently) and the central government communications roster.

In 2015 McGuinness had told PRWeek that Freuds’ percentage of consumer PR was approximately 60 per cent. Today, Freud is adamant that the agency is 50/50 in terms of consumer/corporate output. The founder goes further, saying that he no longer even uses such terminology because "single communications strategies are essential in business today".

"Whether it’s Public Health England, Mars or Diageo, Freuds provides a premium communi­cations product across its suite of offerings," says Freud.

This also means famously high profit margins. Freud won’t disclose the numbers, but sources suggest the agency is hitting an operating margin of between 30 and 40 per cent. This is despite 20 per cent of the agency’s work being pro bono, for causes such as Comic Relief.

How does Freuds achieve this other than by charging clients properly? "Long-term invest­ment," responds Freud. "Our central agency services are bigger than most PR agencies."

The consultancy has also seen some inorganic growth of late, with the acquisition of US PR shop Brew Media Relations in January 2016. The partnership has meant the opening of a Brew office in London – specialising in servicing tech start-ups – which, according to Freud, has had "an excellent year".

The churn rate for senior staff remains on the high side, with newish creative director Seb Royce being "set free" in 2016 to run his own app firm, and talent-to-causes specialist, Chloe Franses, also resuming her career as an independent.

Last year David Page, Louise Winmill and Dan Maynard all left for in-house roles at Monarch Airlines, Notonthehighstreet.com and Fox Networks respectively.

On the other hand, Dave Bennett, formerly at FleishmanHillard Fishburn and previously of Exposure, Edelman and MSLGroup, joined as a Freuds cross-practice director last spring.

Freud himself is most famous for his family background and lavish lifestyle, reportedly taking a £22m dividend from the business last year. However, Freuds’ figures in this year’s Top 150 report once again show an innovative, highly astute businessman whose agency continues to outperform many similar-sized enterprises in the industry.

