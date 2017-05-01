Despite some business slowdown thanks to the EU referendum, Finsbury's focus on cross-border and cross-discipline assignments bore fruit in 2016, and the agency hopes its new ally in Germany can keep the momentum going.

Principals: Roland Rudd, chairman; Stephen Labaton, president; Paul Holmes, CEO, North America

Ownership: WPP

Offices: Global – 11; US – 3

Revenue (all est.): Global – $106m; US – $37m; UK – £28.5m; Asia – $11m

Headcount: Global – 241; US – 106; UK – 107; Asia – 19

Paul Holmes, North America CEO of financial PR agency Finsbury, describes 2016 as one of the strongest years the consultancy has ever had, not only in his region, but globally.

"This is a firm that really made a qualitative leap in 2016," says Holmes, who was promoted from New York managing partner earlier this year. "We did some really important things last year, in terms of who we are and what we can offer to our clients. That stands us in really good stead for this year and positions us really well for the medium to long term."

The fact that he’s so upbeat amid only modest global revenue growth at the agency (according to PRWeek’s estimates) says a lot about the impact of last year’s tumultuous political events on the corporate and financial PR world.

The value of M&A deals handled by Finsbury dropped 54 per cent to $184.2bn in 2016, according to Mergermarket research (although the value of deals from close sister agency Hering Schuppener rose 157.2 per cent to $119.1bn – more on that relationship later).

Holmes says uncertainty caused by the UK’s EU referendum and the US presidential election "gave some companies a certain amount of pause".

Nevertheless, Finsbury’s focus on cross-border and cross-discipline assignments is bearing fruit. The agency handled four of the 15 biggest cross-border M&A deals in 2016, Holmes says. These were: German gas company Linde’s acquisition of US rival Praxair; German life sciences firm Bayer’s bid for US agrochemical corporation Monsanto; Japanese tech group SoftBank’s acquisition of UK tech company ARM Holdings; and 21st Century Fox’s proposed bid for Sky.

"Now, about one third of our revenue is from client work involving more than one of our offices," Holmes points out.

This leads on to Finsbury’s partnership with fellow WPP financial agency Hering Schuppener of Germany. The two share a new corporate identity and have worked more closely on shared clients. Examples include the Bayer/Monsanto deal, Finsbury’s work with SABMiller on its acquisition by AB InBev, and legal comms for Volkswagen during its emissions crisis in the US, UK and Germany.

"It’s been a phenomenal start to a very close and growing partnership," says Holmes. "It positions us as one of the few truly global platforms for strategic communications."

Another trend has been more employee-engagement briefs. Finsbury handled these for digital tech firm ABB and industrial equipment company Kion, among others.

Last year Finsbury opened an office in Japan and "significantly strengthened" its operations in Los Angeles, including hiring a second partner, Charles Sipkins, a veteran of Sony and agencies Sard Verbinnen, Hill+Knowlton and FleishmanHillard.

Miriam Sapiro, who has worked in several US private-sector and government roles, including most recently deputy US trade representative and acting US trade representative, became a partner in Washington.

Elsewhere, Finsbury partner Scott Colvin was appointed to oversee the London agency’s public affairs arm. Holmes says Finsbury had no "big-name" staff losses in 2016.

There were client losses, however. Holmes did not name them, but they included retailer Marks & Spencer in the UK.

However, of the losses, Holmes says: "What really gives me optimism is that we didn’t lose a client last year because there was anything wrong with the work that we did."

Looking ahead, Holmes says that activities in the UK are increasing after the "pause" caused by the EU referendum.

Similarly, Ed Adler, a partner in the New York office, says that the agency is "particularly bullish on Washington".

He adds: "People want to navigate the new world there and they’re coming to us to help them in that regard."

Holmes predicts that Finsbury’s capital markets practice will be a growth area in 2017 and beyond.

"We’ve started to cement our reputation and our presence here in capital markets and we have a real opportunity to capture significant growth in that area of operations in the US.

"It’s certainly a focus, but it’s not a focus that comes at the expense of the other three [practice areas: corporate reputation, crisis comms and public affairs]. We want to grow the firm as a whole; I think we’re doing that."

