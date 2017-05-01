Industry titan Lord Bell left the agency he co-founded in August of a slow year in revenue terms - although global CEO James Henderson (pictured) is looking to the future after a "year of consolidation and change".

Principals: James Henderson, CEO; Mark Smith, chairman and managing partner

Ownership: Independent

Offices: 8

Revenue (all est.): Global – $44m; UK – £27m

Headcount: Global – 250; UK – 190

Few PR stories last year were bigger than the departure of industry titan Lord Bell from the agency he set up in 1987.

The man who masterminded three general election victories for Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives left in August. Since then he has set up a busi­ness called Sans Frontières, and become the second inductee to the PRWeek UK Hall of Fame.

Chief executive James Henderson says the firm was "signi­fi­cantly" down on 2015 during "a poor first half [of 2016], as reflected by Brexit and a lack of M&A activity". The second half brought "a big improvement", but the firm "didn’t make ground" on the prior year.

"In the first half [especially], and particularly in M&A, where com­panies were thinking of pitching or thinking of a new approach, they were putting that on hold," says Henderson of Brexit’s effect on 2016. Political was the strongest division, but all performed "credibly".

He adds that the firm’s headcount was reduced, but that this was principally "organic" – the exception being Bell and the hand­ful of geopolitical staff he took to Sans Frontières, most notably former MD Jonathan Lehrle. However, Henderson says Bell Pottinger intends to hire across all divisions in 2017.

He is optimistic for the year ahead, believing that Brexit will mean that "the need for public-affairs advice will apply to a wider range of companies". "It has been a year of consoli­dation and change – we restructured the business in all areas, and took on a number of people," explains Henderson, who said at the time of Bell’s exit that the firm "may well make acquisitions" in what he called a "new dawn".

At the top, Mark Smith became chairman and managing partner, leaving Henderson to concentrate on new business develop­ment. The business was realigned into key areas: financial and corporate; political; new division Engage; a consolidated global advisory practice; and its overseas offices.

The first two areas have seen relatively little change.

Financial and corporate is chaired by John Sunnucks, with Victoria Geoghegan promoted at the end of the year to MD, succeeding Gavin Davis, who took an in-house role at Sky. The division won work with Carillion, Rentokil and new Formula One-owner Liberty Media, and the agency as a whole took on an integrated brief with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group.

Tim Collins remains chairman of political, with Razi Rahman as MD. Wins included Nigeria’s finance ministry and a projects brief for EY.

Engage, which launched in January, unites Bell Pottinger’s brand, consumer, corporate, design and digital capabilities, led by MDs Hugh Taggart and James Thomlinson. Kevin Read continues to chair the amalgamated practice, but is on a sabbatical. Kev O’Sullivan, who took a senior creative role under Read at the start of 2016, left for Fleish­manHillard Fishburn after a seven-month stint. The division’s clients include HSBC, Amazon and new client Air France KLM.

Global advisory, led by former barrister Stuart Leach as MD, brings together crisis and litigation, and Bell’s old geopolitical division. Kate Miller and Sudha Singh joined as senior partners, and a further trio of appointments was announced in early 2017. Partner David Telling, a 17-year Bell Pottinger veteran, left for Newgate.

The international division is overseen by co-founder Piers Pottinger, who, as Asia chairman, is based in Singapore. He is also deputy chairman of the firm as a whole. The managing partner is David Beck. New business for the seven Asia and Middle East offices includes Swire in Hong Kong, GSK in Singapore, and the National Media Council of the UAE. Darrell Wright, formerly JP Morgan’s head of comms, Southeast Asia, arrived as Malay­sia MD in the spring. Of the firm’s 2015 decision to open an office in Myanmar’s capital, Yangon, Henderson says Bell Pottinger was "taking a long-termist approach" to "an immature market".

At the time of writing, Lord Bell retains about a seven per cent stake in the business, which PRWeek understands he is selling back; Hender­son has more than 20 per cent. He says there is a process under way to bring in new shareholders, meaning Bell will be gone in all but name.

The agency’s reputation in the public conscience will likely remain long after Bell’s departure – in April 2017 alone anti-fracking protesters spread manure outside its lobby, and it gave up a South African client after (unproven) claims it was creating racial tensions in the country. Bell’s name, however, will remain above the door for the time being, according to Henderson.





.