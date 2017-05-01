CEO says the slowdown of growth - 13.7% in 2014 and 9% in 2015 - can be attributed to the mergers of years past

Principals: Aedhmar Hynes, CEO; and Ken Peters, regional director for North America

Ownership: Next Fifteen Communications Group

Offices: Global: 22; U.S.: Boston; New York; Rochester, New York; and San Francisco

Revenue: Global: $65,964,887; U.S.: $28,867,427

Following a flurry of mergers and acquisitions that "are beginning to really take hold," explains CEO Aedhmar Hynes, Text100 reported global revenue growth of 5.2% in 2016.

The Next Fifteen agency integrated three firms into its operations: sister agency Bite, Republic Publishing in San Francisco and London, and IncrediBull in London. Text100, best known as a B2B tech player, has now positioned itself as an integrated marcomms agency, Hynes says.

"We’ve been able to extend a new set of products and services from Republic Publishing, be it content or visual storytelling, to the significant marcomms work Incredibull does," she notes.

Integrating acquisitions

Hynes adds the slowdown of growth — 13.7% in 2014 and 9% in 2015 — can be attributed to the mergers of years past.

Almost half of the firm’s global growth comes from expanded relationships with current clients, and the rest from new business, having won 150 new accounts in 2016 through early 2017. Key wins included Tom Tom, Alibaba Cloud, P&G, and the National Football League/Super Bowl. Losses included MTV and BitTorrent.

The U.S. was the strongest region for growth with an 8.3% increase in revenue, followed by APAC at 7.3% and the U.K. at 6.6%. Europe, excluding the U.K., saw a 7.5% dip, which Hynes attributed to flat economic growth in the region. The agency highlighted business in India and the U.K., as well as its Boston office as particular standouts for growth.

Hynes says creative technology, strategic work, PR, and social and digital work, which now make up about 45% of revenue, are key areas of focus for Text100.

"We’re focusing on clients where technology is disrupting industries, which is a departure from working purely for tech companies, but working across many industry sectors," she adds.

In early 2017, the firm reorganized its executive leadership team. Lee Nugent was named EVP and APAC regional director, while incumbent Anne Costello was bumped up to the newly created role of APAC chair, as well as global head of people development. Former IncrediBull CEO Richard Parkinson was made global creative director. Text100 hired Emanate founder Kim Sample as EVP and GM of its New York office, and FICO comms lead Steve Astle boomeranged to the firm in December as SVP, highly regulated markets. Staff turnover was 31%.

In early 2016, Text100 also rolled out Vision 2020, an internal initiative to map out strategy, goals, and brand, which led to its first rebranding in more than a decade.

