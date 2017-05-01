The firm's revenue growth was flat mainly due to changes in several clients' marketing budgets and business plans

Principals: Michael Nyman, co-chairman and CEO (pictured); Cindi Berger, co-chairman and CEO; and Chris Robichaud, CEO

Ownership: Interpublic Group (operates outside Constituency Management Group)

Offices: New York, London, and Los Angeles

Revenue: Global: $55 million to $65 million

PMK-BNC is "gearing for its new climb" after a flat 2016, according to co-chairman and CEO Michael Nyman. He says the firm’s revenue growth was flat mainly due to changes in several clients’ marketing budgets and business plans.

"In 2016, we absorbed all the growth from 2010 to 2015 — a lot of work and staff was used to more than double our business," he explains.

The New York office grew by 10%. Meanwhile, the firm’s London office achieved revenue growth in excess of 20%, and Nyman predicts similar growth for that office this year.

The firm retained 720 clients in 2016, and it has 245 project-based clients. Although it did not experience top- or bottom-line growth in 2016, it replaced some former clients with a combination of new and organic growth.

Across PMK-BNC’s brands division, it experienced meaningful organic revenue growth from key client relationships ranging from 3% to 20% per client. The agency began serving as AOR for TruTV last year and won business from Good Films, Gretchen Carlson, Westworld creators Jonathan and Lisa Joy Nolan, and Maria Shriver. Earlier this year, it started working with Hydralyte and Kate Upton.

The agency worked on the 1893 campaign for Pepsi, with its digital arm, Vowel, producing a video series. It also built buzz for the limited return of 1990s beverage Crystal Pepsi.

"We came close to doubling the amount of work in Vowel," Nyman notes. "What we do with Vowel will be an engine for growth going forward."

Expanding work, adding executives

The firm also expanded its work with Samsung Mobile, helping to launch Samsung 837, its experiential flagship in New York. PMK is no longer working with tech startup Magic Leap.

"We ended the year with some interesting companies, such as CPG clients, which put us in new categories," says Nyman, who declined to disclose their identities. "We hope to build on those."

In 2016, the firm hired CFO Bill Rosenthal and EVP of brand communications Maryann Watson. No top-level executives departed the firm last year.

The focus in 2017 is on agency culture and staffers’ work-life balance. In September, PMK-BNC launched a wellness program to help staffers develop healthier lifestyles. It also moved to a new Los Angeles office in Century City, where employees have access to shared bikes and a shuttle to the local mall.

"The move gives people a better physical environment," he adds. "This will all pay dividends in the area of recruitment."

