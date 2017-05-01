Principals: Dale Bornstein, CEO (pictured); and Margi Booth, chairman

Ownership: Next Fifteen Communications Group

Offices: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, New York, and San Francisco

Revenue: $28,844,191

Following a year of rapid growth in 2015, M Booth’s revenue increased 12.9% in 2016. "We wanted digestible and sustainable growth," says CEO Dale Bornstein. "When you look at our two-year profile, we have almost doubled in size and grown almost 55%. [Coming] off fast growth, we wanted it to become manageable."

The Next Fifteen firm’s corporate practice saw an uptick of nearly 30% last year to $7.3 million, catching up to the technology practice. Consumer work continued to make up half of M Booth’s revenue.

Legacy and emerging brands

The agency brought on 18 clients in 2016, including General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Sam Adams, and Tinder. Clients lost included Mercedes USA and AARP’s Life Reimagined.

M Booth also expanded work with existing clients such as Google, Autodesk, American Express, Carnival Cruise Line, and Weight Watchers.

"What we love about them is they’re a mix of legacy brands, as well as emerging brands of the next generation," Bornstein explains.

M Booth moved its New York headquarters in April to a larger office space to accommodate growing staff, currently at about 150 people. The agency restarted its internal training, Boothcamp, and made senior management changes. It also closed its Austin outpost with staff relocating to New York City.

A notable hire was FleishmanHillard veteran Nancy Seliger, who joined M Booth as EVP of brand management and client experience. Scott Varland joined as SVP of marketing innovation, and Michelle Overall as SVP of entertainment and marketing partnerships. Mark Malinowski, SVP and director of creative and strategic brand partnerships, left. Staff turnover was 18%.

The agency formalized its internal content and design group into a team of illustrators, designers, animators, videographers, and copywriters. Most of the content out of the team, called Made, is meant for social media. Last year, digital and social accounted for 80% of revenue. Made works with the majority of clients, such as Google, Jägermeister, and Autodesk.

For any client wanting to take an integrated approach with M Booth, "Made is part of that offering," Bornstein says. Made’s team creates more than 100 pieces of content each week for Google alone. Bornstein says the social media content offering contributes to more than 30% of the agency’s revenue.

M Booth also launched a marketing innovation unit in early 2017, focused on new technologies in marketing. "Everyone is seeking better ways to engage with target audiences," she adds.

