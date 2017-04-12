Oscar Munoz on GMA: 'I did not express the proper sentiment initially'

In his first television interview since passenger David Dao's removal from a Sunday flight, the United Airlines CEO again said he felt "shame" about the incident.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz acknowledged Wednesday morning that his initial statement after law-enforcement personnel dragged a passenger from his seat on one of the airline’s flights fell short of expectations.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Munoz’s first since the Sunday incident, he explained that when he saw video of Dao’s removal, he felt "shame."

"As I think about our business and our people, the first thing I think it is important to say is to apologize to [passenger David Dao], his family, the passengers on that flight, our customers, and our employees," said Munoz. "That is not who our family at United is. You saw us at a bad moment; this can and will never happen again on a United Airlines flight. That is my promise."

Asked why he did not acknowledge his shame in his initial statement, Munoz said his first reaction was to communicate the facts and circumstances about the incident. He has directly reached out to Dao to apologize and said the passenger is "not at fault in any way."

Munoz said the airline is reviewing its policies, a point he detailed in his Tuesday statement, to ensure a similar incident will not happen again.

In response to calls for his resignation, Munoz told the show, "I was hired to make United better, and we have been doing that, and that is what I will continue to do."