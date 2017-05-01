360 Public Relations rebranded in October to 360PR+ with the tagline "All in."

Principal: Laura Tomasetti, founder and CEO

Offices: Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC

Revenue: $8 million

Revenue for 2016 was up 7.6% organically to $8 million for 360PR+, which was down from the 15% revenue increase the consumer-focused shop saw in 2015. Digital and social media work accounted for 25% of overall 2016 revenue.

Founder and CEO Laura Tomasetti says the difference between 2016 and the year prior was a number of long-term clients had "grown to a certain size and there wasn’t as much room for organic growth."

Agency rebrand

To celebrate its 15th year in business, 360 Public Relations rebranded in October to 360PR+, with the tagline "All in."

"The plus speaks to our broader array of services, and the ‘all in’ speaks to our culture — being all in with each other and clients," explains Tomasetti.

The firm also opened its Plus Studio to support visual and digital comms with more extensive video production and other multimedia capabilities.

In Q2 2016, the firm launched its travel practice after amassing a roster of clients, including Virgin Atlantic, which named 360 its U.S. PR AOR, Avis, and Travelpro.

The agency also started working with alcohol e-commerce platform Drizly as PR AOR, and free-range eggs brand Pete and Gerry’s Organics on a multi-faceted comms program. U.K. stroller company Silver Cross Baby, which provides carriages to the royal family, also selected 360 as U.S. AOR for PR and social.

"We have focused on doing more meaningful work for fewer clients," says Tomasetti. "In addition to consumer marketing, we are focusing on thought leadership and social responsibility, pushing from consumer into corporate and employee comms."

The firm still collaborates with PROI Worldwide partner agencies Publicasity in the U.K. and Red Republic in Australia.

The number of retained clients in 2016 was 42, and 360 has 12 project-based assignments. Two big hits involved the loss of client Jarden Consumer Solutions, after its acquisition by Newell Brands last year, and Alberto VO5, after parent High Ridge Brands was bought by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The most notable hire was Sean McNair as VP of digital strategy. He joined from Weber Shandwick at the end of 2016. Staff turnover was high, coming in at 20%.

Tomasetti says 360 aims to "grow its business through new clients; expand its digital comms work for clients; attract diverse candidates and perspectives when recruiting; and focus on training and developing current staff."

"We are more optimistic this year because the pipeline is extremely active," she adds. "The consumer [sector] is very robust, with brands spending to breakthrough."

