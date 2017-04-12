Ruder Finn launches health tech practice within Bloom

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The firm hired Nicole Pariser as SVP of health technology to lead the new group.

News

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has launched a health-technology-focused practice under its internal incubator agency Bloom and hired Nicole Pariser, former global director of PR at Medidata Solutions, to lead it.

Called Bloom Health, the practice will work on both b-to-b and consumer communications for health tech companies. Pariser will take on the role of SVP of health technology at the agency.

Bloom is Ruder Finn’s speciality internal agency focused on technology and health, and the unit also contains a tech PR agency. Ruder Finn launched Bloom last March.

Previously, Pariser spent four years at Medidata Solutions, a health tech company that develops software for clinical trials. She also worked in corporate communications at inVentiv Health and at Goldman Sachs and Pfizer in communications roles. 

Ruder Finn also hired Shelley Facius as head of technology in the U.K. this month. At the end of last year, the firm brought on Ogilvy’s David Brooks for digital health role.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now