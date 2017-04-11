Sprint corporate comms head Doug Michelman to lead 1Million Project

David Tovar, VP of corporate communications, will step into Doug Michelman's role as SVP of corporate comms.

OVERLAND PARK, KS: Sprint SVP of corporate communications Doug Michelman is joining 1Million Project, the company’s initiative to bring high-speed internet service to low-income students, as president.

Corporate comms VP David Tovar will replace him as SVP.

Michelman will oversee Sprint’s project to bring internet service to 1 million low-income high schoolers in the U.S. over the next five years, as well as the Sprint Foundation. Leading a team of 15, he will continue to report to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure.

"When I arrived here, one of my mandates was to take a fresh look at our corporate citizenship strategy," Michelman said. "As a result of that work, last year we announced the initiative the 1Million Project. As part of my role up until now, I have been leading that work. For the beginning of this school year, we have to ramp up the work to 200,000 students, so [Claure] decided this [initiative] needs a full-time leader."

As Michelman’s replacement, Tovar, the company’s former VP of corporate communications, will lead all employee communications and external PR, reporting to Claure.

"Under [Michelman’s] leadership, we completely restructured the team and budget," Tovar said. "We’re in a pretty massive turnaround at Sprint. The team got smaller and our budgets got smaller, but we’re sitting here and we have a stronger team, we’re doing better work, and we’re doing it for less."

Michelman will no longer be directly involved with corporate comms for Sprint, but he will continue to be a resource for Tovar as he takes the reins.

Michelman joined Sprint more than two years ago. Previously, he was chief communications officer at Visa for 10 years. Earlier in his career, Michelman worked in the agency world at FleishmanHillard and Burson-Marsteller and for AT&T.

Tovar has worked at Sprint for almost two years. He has also held various communications roles at Wal-Mart and has worked at Kraft Foods and Altria.