McDonald's honors Al Golin

Added 54 minutes ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

McDonald's told the story of the brand's relationship with the Golin founder and thanked him and his family on Facebook and Twitter.

Blog

McDonald’s has honored Golin founder Al Golin, who worked with the fast-food chain for decades, on its social media accounts.

The company used its consumer-facing and corporate social media pages to memorialize Golin, who died on Saturday, for his years of dedication to the brand.

Golin, who founded the firm that eventually bore his name in 1956, cold-called McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc that year and eventually helped him grow the fledgling restaurant chain into one of the world’s most admired brands. The relationship started as a $500 monthly retainer; six decades later, it was the longest-lasting client-agency relationship in PR.

McDonald’s told the story of the brand’s relationship with Golin and thanked him and his family on Facebook on Monday night.

McDonald’s used its corporate and consumer-facing twitter handles to post about Golin’s death, remaking that he "had a vision for McDonald’s and made us proud to tell our story."

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook also paid homage to Golin with his own Twitter account.

On Monday, communications leaders including Harold Burson and Richard Edelman looked back on Golin's leadership, dedication, and innovation.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now