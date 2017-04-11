McDonald's honors Al Golin

McDonald's told the story of the brand's relationship with the Golin founder and thanked him and his family on Facebook and Twitter.

McDonald’s has honored Golin founder Al Golin, who worked with the fast-food chain for decades, on its social media accounts.

The company used its consumer-facing and corporate social media pages to memorialize Golin, who died on Saturday, for his years of dedication to the brand.

Golin, who founded the firm that eventually bore his name in 1956, cold-called McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc that year and eventually helped him grow the fledgling restaurant chain into one of the world’s most admired brands. The relationship started as a $500 monthly retainer; six decades later, it was the longest-lasting client-agency relationship in PR.

McDonald’s used its corporate and consumer-facing twitter handles to post about Golin’s death, remaking that he "had a vision for McDonald’s and made us proud to tell our story."

Today we remember Al Golin, a man who had a vision for McDonald’s and made us proud to tell our story. Rest in peace, Al. pic.twitter.com/8Q4Evrxliw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 11, 2017

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook also paid homage to Golin with his own Twitter account.

A true @mcdonaldscorp pioneer – and one of the kindest gentlemen I’ve known https://t.co/QEMEN7JkT0 — Steve Easterbrook (@SteveEasterbrk) April 11, 2017

On Monday, communications leaders including Harold Burson and Richard Edelman looked back on Golin's leadership, dedication, and innovation.