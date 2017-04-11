Carmichael Lynch names Julie Batliner president

Batliner will continue in her role as managing partner at the agency as well as president of PR firm Carmichael Lynch Relate, formerly known as Spong.

MINNEAPOLIS: Carmichael Lynch has named Julie Batliner president, a role she will hold alongside her positions of managing partner of the creative firm and president of PR shop Carmichael Lynch Relate.

Batliner will report to Marcus Fischer, who was appointed Carmichael Lynch CEO last month, the firm said Tuesday morning. Fischer previously served as president.

Carmichael Lynch Relate’s revenue grew more than 47% and head count increased 56% last year, the firm said in a statement. Last October, Spong changed its name to Carmichael Lynch Relate. In 2014, the agency rebranded from Carmichael Lynch Spong to Spong to create a stronger distinction from ad agency Carmichael Lynch.

Batliner stepped in for agency founder Doug Spong at the top of the firm in the fourth quarter of 2015. Spong joined Fahlgren Mortine in an of-counsel role in April 2016.

In 2010, Spong promoted Batliner from chief client relations officer to MD.

Prior to joining Spong, Batliner spent about seven years in FleishmanHillard’s Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri, offices. She previously worked at Valentine Radford and Morgan & Myers.

Batliner could not be immediately reached for comment.