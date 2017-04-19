Durham University offers £250,000 agency contract to boost business school's profile

One of Britain's top universities, Durham, is planning to spend more than a quarter of a million pounds in the next four years in a bid to boost the reputation of its business school.

A search for a PR agency is currently underway to help deliver Durham University Business School’s PR objectives, which include raising awareness at home and abroad and positioning it as a leading top 100 business school globally.





This is to be achieved through "media coverage and other channels including social media campaigns, blogs and the DUBS website."





The School is also seeking to increase its global presence through showcasing the research carried out by its academic staff.





The comms approach is aimed at helping to recruit future students to the School, according to recently released tender documents which refer to stimulating interest and assisting in "programme recruitment".





The contract, valued at £260,000, will start in October this year and run until September 2021.





In addition to developing PR campaigns for activities and events and "targeted profile-raising of key academic staff" the agency will be tasked with helping build the confidence of experts in dealing with the media, as well as managing the School's reputation.





It will be expected to work with the marketing communications team as well as academic staff, and will "research and write stories of interest to support the key strategy areas: student experience; internationalisation; research and impact; ethics and sustainability."





The provider of the PR services the School is seeking will need to "as a minimum" produce two articles each month based on research by the School, as well as devising a yearly PR plan and at least half a dozen spin-off specific comms strategies over the course of a year.





It will also need to produce two press releases every month, and "provide a first draft of any press release within 72 hours of receipt of the information being received."





And the PR agency will be expected to research and write "stories of interest to support our key strategy areas: student experience; internationalisation; research and impact; and ethics and sustainability.





The successful agency will also be required to generate media coverage in at least half of an "agreed top ten of targeted media" every three months.