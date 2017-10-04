Breakfast Briefing, 4.10.2017: Remembering Al Golin

Al Golin dead at 87

The PR industry is mourning Golin founder Al Golin, who passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday morning. Golin’s 1956 cold call to McDonald’s patriarch Ray Kroc is one of PR’s legendary stories, resulting in the longest-lasting client-agency relationship in the business. How his agency is remembering him: "Al was a different kind of PR practitioner. He injected humility, integrity, caring, and curiosity into his work, and expected the same of those who worked for him." Golin chairman Fred Cook, via the Chicago Sun-Times: "Decades-long relationships like that don’t just happen…and he worked on McDonald’s until the day he died."

Today, we celebrate the life of a PR legend, our founder, #AlGolin. 1929-2017. https://t.co/3n10aBrLaI ?? — Golin (@GOLINglobal) April 9, 2017



What Trump will be tweeting about

Toyota announced an investment of more than $1.3 billion in its plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, on Monday morning. It is the company's biggest single investment in an existing U.S. facility, the automaker said. No new jobs will be created as a result, but the investment will sustain the more than 8,000 jobs already at the facility, according to CNBC.



SNL takes Pepsi to task

Saturday Night Live had fun at the expense of Pepsi and Kendall Jenner this week, mocking the brand’s ill-conceived ad co-opting imagery from Black Lives Matter and other movements with a skit starring Beck Bennett as a clueless ad director. Pepsi pulled the ad last week after a widespread backlash on social media. Jenner is unhappy about the controversy and laying low with her family, according to People.



One out-of-the-box idea for Twitter

This might sound crazy. A group of Twitter users started a petition last year proposing the company sell the social media platform to its users, who would run it as a co-op. While highly unlikely, the idea will be aired at the company’s May shareholder meeting, according to Recode. Mashable: Eight Twitter improvements we thought of, if anyone is interested.



Fox News parent brings on law firm to look into O’Reilly allegations

21st Century Fox has hired Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to look into at least one accusation of sexual harassment against star host Bill O’Reilly, according to The New York Times. Dozens of advertisers have moved their spots out of The O’Reilly Factor since the Times revealed several women received settlements from the Fox News parent after alleging sexual harassment or other types of inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly.