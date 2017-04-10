Ketchum global brand marketing practice director Kelley Skoloda exits after 30 years

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Skoloda is exploring options for the next step in her career.

News
Kelley Skoloda (image via her LinkedIn page)
Kelley Skoloda (image via her LinkedIn page)

NEW YORK: Kelley Skoloda, a partner and director of Ketchum’s global brand marketing practice, is leaving the firm after 30 years.

In a post Skoloda published on LinkedIn about her exit, she wrote:  "My near 30-year career at Ketchum has come full circle - had lunch yesterday with the great man who hired me, Gerald Voros, former global president of Ketchum Communications. I could not think of a better way to end this chapter and am looking forward to my next career adventure."

Skoloda told PRWeek via email that she enjoyed a "very successful" tenure with Ketchum.

"I am exploring options for the next step in a great career," she added.

Skoloda's last day at Ketchum was Tuesday, April 4. Her responsibilities are being delegated to others within the agency.

"Kelley Skoloda played a significant role in Ketchum’s success and reputation in the brand marketing arena during her near 30-year career, especially in the area of marketing to women and moms," a Ketchum spokesperson told PRWeek in an emailed statement. "We wish [Skoloda] all the best in the next phase of her career."

According to her LinkedIn page, Skoloda joined Ketchum in 1987. She has been in her most recent role since 2006. Her role for Ketchum clients had been focusing on marketing to women and moms.





