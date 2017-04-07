Twitter sues US government to protect anti-Trump account identity

Added 3 hours ago by Emily Tan, Campaign UK , Be the first to comment

The platform is fighting a summons to reveal the identity behind @ALT_USCIS.

News

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to block demands that the social media platform reveal the identity behind an anti-President Donald Trump account.

The New York Times reported that Twitter disclosed in a federal court filing on Thursday that it had received a summons directing it to reveal the identity or identities behind @ALT_USCIS, an account which has frequently criticised the Trump administration's immigration policies. 

The Twitter account in question is believed to be part of a group of accounts run by people who claim to be current or former federal government employees. 

Twitter argued in its filing that the U.S. government's directive was against the law and that complying would have a "grave chilling effect" on accounts that voice resistance to the government's policies.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now