Twitter sues US government to protect anti-Trump account identity

The platform is fighting a summons to reveal the identity behind @ALT_USCIS.

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government to block demands that the social media platform reveal the identity behind an anti-President Donald Trump account.

The New York Times reported that Twitter disclosed in a federal court filing on Thursday that it had received a summons directing it to reveal the identity or identities behind @ALT_USCIS, an account which has frequently criticised the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The Twitter account in question is believed to be part of a group of accounts run by people who claim to be current or former federal government employees.

Twitter argued in its filing that the U.S. government's directive was against the law and that complying would have a "grave chilling effect" on accounts that voice resistance to the government's policies.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.