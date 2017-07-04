Breakfast Briefing, 4.7.2017: World reacts to U.S. airstrikes in Syria

Foreign leaders and global markets are reacting to President Trump's decision to launch airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night, while opponents of the president are re-publishing his old tweets opposing military action in the country.

Leading Friday morning’s news cycle: Trump strikes Syria

The U.S. launched a cruise-missile attack on Thursday night agaainst a government airbase in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons strike that killed dozens of civilians this week. Making its case: The Pentagon released a graphic showing the flight path of Syrian jets as they bombed the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday.



Here’s a snapshot of what the world is saying about the operation

President Donald Trump: Airstrikes were "in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." The Kremlin: U.S. attack is "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel "fully supports" Trump’s order.



What happened next

Political opponents filled social media with Trump tweets from 2013 opposing military action in Syria. Trump’s right-wing-fringe media allies think he’s being deceived, according to The Washington Post. European stock markets dipped Friday morning on the news.

President Trump repeatedly used Twitter to tell Obama in 2013: Don't attack Syria https://t.co/1PNNa8SgAA pic.twitter.com/eJ3enCG2ru — CNN International (@cnni) April 7, 2017



USA Today: Is Jenner complicit in Pepsi ad mess?

PepsiCo went out of its way to apologize to reality show star Kendall Jenner, the star of its much-disparaged ad using the themes of Black Lives Matter and other social movements that it pulled earlier this week. However, experts told USA Today the Jenner clan probably knew the details of the ad before the model signed on to star in it.



How an ad exodus is changing The O’Reilly Factor

Dozens of brands have changed the format of The O’Reilly Factor by pulling their ads from the program. Wednesday’s show included five fewer minutes of commercial time than Monday’s, according to Business Insider. The New York Times revealed last weekend that five women have received settlements from the network after accusing the host of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.



New this morning

AstraZeneca’s global corporate affairs leader has stepped down after 11 months on the job. Influencer marketing agency SocialChain has picked Rebecca Abigail PR as it pushes into markets including the U.S. Employee activism and preparing for the unthinkable were the hot topics at the Arthur W. Page Society’s Spring Seminar on Thursday. Today, the organization is planning to make a declaration against fake news and stream it on Facebook Live.



Twitter opposes government record demand

The San Francisco-based company has gone to court to oppose a federal government order that it unmask the identity of a user opposed to President Trump’s immigration policies, according to CNBC. The feds believe the user behind the @zALTtuscis account is a Department of Homeland Security employee.



Top Samsung exec goes on trial

Jay Lee, the acting head and heir apparent to the top role at Samsung, went on trial for embezzlement and perjury on Friday in South Korea. He is accused of paying millions of dollars to the country’s impeached president in exchange for political favors, according to the BBC. Authorities have also accused four other Samsung executives of wrongdoing.