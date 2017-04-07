Influencer agency Social Chain hires Rebecca Abigail PR for global push

Fast-growing influencer marketing agency Social Chain has taken on the Rebecca Abigail PR, the agency handling Tinder in the UK, to help its push into new markets including the US.

Rebecca Abigail has been briefed to manage all corporate communications, working with the company’s 24-year-old co-founder and CEO, Steve Bartlett.

Launched three years ago, Social Chain has run social and influencer campaigns for clients including Spotify, Puma, Microsoft, Universal Pictures, the BBC and others, and attracted the attention of national and international media as the influencer marketing scene has become big business.

It now has 74 staff, up from six just two years ago. In addition to London and Manchester offices, it opened in Berlin May last year after receiving a £1.4m investment from a local business. Its new New York base opened in September, at the same time as the firm rebranded.

In August, it was told by the Competition and Markets Authority that it needed to more clearly label its paid-for endorsements as advertising. One of several businesses targeted by the statutory regulator last year, Social Chain promised to "fully comply with the ever-changing advertising regulations".

Social Chain sits alongside other Rebecca Abigail tech clients with a millennial audience, including Tinder, Gett and Teespring. The 10-person agency was founded by Rebecca Ridge - one of PRWeek's 30 Under 30 for 2015 - in 2012.

Lucy Clarke, marketing director at Social Chain, said: "We’re very excited to be working with the team at Rebecca Abigail PR. Social Chain is growing rapidly into new markets and verticals, and we’re excited at what will come next from our partnership."