The PR Week 4.7.2017: Hotwire's Heather Kernahan, Pepsi, advertisers drop Bill O'Reilly

PRWeek's Frank Washkuch discusses the news of the week with special guest Heather Kernahan, North America president at Hotwire PR.

PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch and Heather Kernahan, North America president at Hotwire PR, talk changes at Hotwire, Silicon Valley and tech PR, Pepsi's ad debacle, advertisers dropping Bill O'Reilly, and United #leggingsgate.

