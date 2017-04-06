Burson-Marsteller's big reshuffle continues as it names new EMEA CEO

Latin America boss Ramiro Prudencio has been named CEO of the EMEA region at Burson-Marsteller as the reshuffle of executives at the top 10 global agency continues.

Currently CEO of Latin America for the firm, Prudencio will move to the London-based role on 2 May.

On the same date, the boss of the company's Brazilian operation Francisco Carvalho will become CEO for Latin America.

It follows the news in mid-March that Jeremy Galbraith was departing to "pursue new interests". Galbraith had been at the firm 22 years, and combined the EMEA lead role with the job of global chief strategy officer.

The series of changes at the top of the WPP agency had begun with the promotion of Kevin Bell to worldwide president, followed by Mike Fernandez being made US CEO just four months after his arrival as global corporate and financial practice chair. Its US COO has also departed, and it has a new crisis and public affairs chair in the US, among other US and global changes.

Prudencio joined Burson's Washington DC office in 1990 after working in the office of a Republican congressman. He moved to Chile to open the firm's Santiago office and spent eight years in Brazil, before returning to the US in 2006, and then being made Latin America CEO in 2011.

Carvalho has been the CEO of Burson's three Brazilian offices since 2005. He is in his second stint with the firm, having also held an in-house role with McDonald's, and worked at Young & Rubicam and ABRACOM , the Brazilian Association of PR Agencies.

Don Baer, worldwide chair and CEO of the agency, described Prudencio as "one of the most talented strategic communications professionals I have ever worked with".

"As he has done across Latin America, he will now bring to EMEA his innovative thinking and experience around integrated communications and content marketing and his capacity to build them effectively into our work. His experience building a multi-market region in Latin America – with 13 offices across 10 countries – makes him an exciting choice to lead EMEA, a growing, crucially important region for Burson-Marsteller and our clients across every sector and practice," Baer said.

Established in 1953, Burson has 77 offices and 85 affiliate offices across 110 countries. It was the world's sixth largest PR agency in 2016, according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report.