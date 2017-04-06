AstraZeneca global corporate affairs chief departs after 11 months in post, internal successor named

Jennie Younger has left her role as VP of global corporate affairs at drugs giant AstraZeneca less than a year after taking up the post, with an internal hire due to succeed her later this month.

Younger joined the company in April 2016, but left her Cambridge-based role to pursue other opportunities in the middle of last month. Previously of rival GSK and Deutsche Bank, Younger was mostly recently at FTI Consulting.

Rich Buckley, currently VP of corporate affairs for North America, will take up the global role on 16 April.

Buckley had held that global role on an interim basis prior to Younger's arrival, as the firm's global comms team welcomed a number of new hires and new promotions in late 2015.

The firm is also seeking a new head of global media relations, PRWeek has learned, after Neil Burrows, who arrived in December 2015, left the team after a year in post. Burrows took up a media relations role at mining and resources company BHP Billiton last month.

A 13-year veteran of AstraZeneca, Buckley previously worked for pharma firm Eli Lilly, and before that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), and the US Senate.

In his new role, Buckley will report directly to Mark Mallon, EVP of global product and portfolio strategy, global medical and corporate affairs.