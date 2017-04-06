CA Technologies picks WE Communications to handle corporate comms

NEW YORK: CA Technologies has brought on WE Communications to handle product solutions communications and the bulk of its corporate comms work.

The company picked WE at the end of March, following an RFP process that began in February. The agency’s work with CA Technologies begins this month. Eight firms pitched and there were four finalists. Edelman, the incumbent, did not pitch.

The partnership will initially focus on corporate and product communications in New York and San Francisco, with potential for future expansion to work with CA’s global regions, according to the RFP. The agency will work within an initial $1.2 million budget, according to the RFP documents, obtained by PRWeek.

CA Technologies does not use the "AOR" term, but WE is handling the majority of its communications work, explained Darlan Monterisi, SVP of global corporate communications.

"That does not mean that other partners within the marketing mix will go away," she said. "We don’t have that type of set up."



WE will provide the following services to CA Technologies: internal communications, CSR, global government relations, executive communications, crisis comms, social and digital, and influencer relations. CA’s product solutions communications will require AR support from WE.

CA Technologies was seeking a PR firm that has a global perspective. The company also wanted a firm that is highly collaborative – a characteristic demanded internally of each function and its people, noted Monterisi.

"WE hit the mark so nicely with its deep expertise in enterprise tech and had broad enough experience for us to benefit from," she said.

Specific campaign work is to be determined. In the first 100 days, CA and WE are working together to execute the company’s strategy for this year. WE will also be involved for shaping the strategy for how CA Technologies’ annual event, CA World, comes to life, added Monterisi.

"This is a transformational year for CA Technologies," she said. "When you look at our leadership, our goals of long-term sustainable growth for the organization are in sight. From a comms perceptive, that gives me great material."

Catherine Allen, SVP and GM of WE’s Boston office, is client relationship leader on the business. William Schultz, SVP at the firm, will support the account out of WE’s New York office.

"WE Communications is delighted to be selected as CA Technologies’ agency partner," said Stephanie Marchesi, president, eastern region, WE Communications. "We seek out opportunities to dig deep into our clients’ businesses and are excited to help create and shape the transformational story of CA Technologies."

CA Technologies has been working with Edelman since 2014. Before that, the company worked with Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Monterisi said Edelman did "tremendous" work for CA Technologies.

"We need to be challenged and need an extension of our team as we build and grow from a marketing and comms perspective," said Monterisi of why the company is going with a new PR firm. "We are right at the start of our new fiscal -- the start of a new year is a moment for everyone."

Edelman's president and CEO Richard Edelman said he only has "great things to say" about Lauren Flaherty, EVP and CMO at CA Technologies; Monterisi; and CEO Mike Gregoire.

"We had a good three-year run and someday hopefully they come back," said Edelman.