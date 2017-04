Where to start? Take your pick from the list below or tweet your own answer at @prweekus.

It turns out Kendall Jenner and a can of soda wasn’t the recipe for widespread harmony that PepsiCo thought it could be.

The company pulled its ad featuring the model and reality-show star on Wednesday after widespread outrage on social media. Critics accused the brand of co-opting #BlackLivesMatter and the Women’s March for its righteous movement to sell more soda.

