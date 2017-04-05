Pepsi says 'sorry' and removes Kendall Jenner ad from the web

Added 2 hours ago by Douglas Quenqua, Campaign US , Be the first to comment

"Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize," says company after stunning backlash.

News

One day after debuting a wildly controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner brokering peace between protestors and cops with a can of soda, Pepsi apologized for the spot and removed it from the internet.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding," the company said in a statement. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

The ad, created by Pepsi’s in-house agency, the Creators League Studio, sparked massive and instant outrage when it appeared online on Tuesday. With its images of smiling protestors, multi-ethnic artists, and a white reality TV star who saves the day, the ad struck critics as a lazy attempt to co-opt recent protest movements such as Black Lives Matter and the Women’s March on Washington.

To many in the ad industry, it served as a cautionary tale for not having enough diversity on your creative team, or attempting to create your ads entirely in-house.

The first sign that the brand was backing away from the ad came when Brad Jakeman, president of the Global Beverage Group at PepsiCo, deleted a Tweet he sent on Tuesday afternoon saying he was proud of the spot.

The backlash had apparently become too much for the brand by 1:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, when it released its statement and pulled the ad off YouTube. The spot continues to live online, however, thanks to the many other people who posted it over the past 24 hours.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now