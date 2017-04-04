BerlinRosen brings on Current's Sara Joseph for hospitality, lifestyle role

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The firm is looking to expand its work in the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has brought on Current travel and lifestyle group head Sara Joseph as SVP of hospitality and lifestyle, the firm said Tuesday morning.

She will be responsible for expanding the firm’s work in the hospitality and lifestyle industries. She started at BerlinRosen on March 20 and is reporting to Jeremy Soffin, EVP and head of the real estate practice.

"The firm is growing quickly, and the opportunity to work on accounts like TWA Hotel and Waldorf Astoria are iconic and really exciting projects within the hospitality field right now," Joseph said.

BerlinRosen, which has its roots in politics and public affairs, is looking to expand its work into areas outside its traditional wheelhouse, like hospitality and lifestyle. The agency has about 20 staffers in its real estate practice, which includes the hospitality and lifestyle offering. The firm’s work in this area includes the redevelopment of the Waldorf Astoria hotel and TWA Hotel being built at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

"It's been a natural evolution, we had a very strong practice in luxury real estate for a number of years, and that space bumps up against lifestyle and hospitality," said Jonathan Rosen, principal and cofounder of the firm. "A real convergence is happening between real estate, lifestyle, and travel, so we were looking for leader to grow the practice to the next level."

Previously, Joseph launched and led the travel and lifestyle group at Current for more than eight years. She also spent 10 years in various roles at Weber Shandwick working with hospitality and lifestyle clients. Earlier in her career, Joseph worked at Burson-Marsteller and MSNBC.

A Current represenative said the firm has not replaced Joseph but is recuiting a travel and lifestyle group lead.

