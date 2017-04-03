Aaron Sherinian joins Aga Khan Development Network as global comms head

PARIS: The Aga Khan Development Network has hired former United Nations Foundation chief communications and marketing officer Aaron Sherinian as its communications head.

Sherinian will begin his new role on June 1, based in Paris. He will report to Aga Khan, founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network.

Sherinian will continue working at the U.N. Foundation until he begins his new role.

The Aga Khan Development Network brings together development agencies, institutions, and programs focused on the poorest parts of Asia and Africa where development efforts are showing progress and opportunity, explained Sherinian.

"Their approach is to design and implement strategies in which different organizations work on helping to achieve self-reliance and improved quality of life," he said.

Sherinian will advise Khan, develop the network’s communications strategy, advance the reputation of the organization proactively and reactively, and manage the portfolio of a network of 80,000 people across 30 countries, as well as volunteers.

He will also manage communications across partners, including universities and hospitals, and help the network "identify its message and how it communicates with the world about it," Sherinian said.

"These are issues I care about and that I think are urgent and exciting because they are about people’s lives," said Sherinian. "Communications is innovating really quickly alongside the way people are innovating the way they are reducing poverty, creating stability, and improving health."

U.N. Foundation president and CEO Kathy Calvin said Sherinian implemented "innovative communications and marketing programs to foster a robust constituency for U.N. issues and to engage supporters to take action in support of UN priorities," in a statement.

Sherinian has led the U.N. Foundation’s PR efforts, media relationships, strategic outreach, and online presence since 2009. He has worked on events such as the Social Good Summit, #GivingTuesday, Rio+Social, and the Momentum1000 global social media rally, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sherinian has served as chief communications and marketing officer at the U.N. Foundation, a newly created role when he took it, since late 2014. He was previously VP of communications at the organization and executive director of communications and public affairs. As VP, he worked to bolster the group’s social media and expand collaboration with NGOs and corporations.

Before joining the U.N. Foundation, Sherinian was MD of public affairs at the Millennium Challenge. He has also served as a Foreign Service officer for the State Department and worked abroad in Ecuador, where he advised the ambassador on communications and led media relations for the U.S. Embassy.

Sherinian was recognized with an honorable mention for this year's PRWeek Award for Outstanding In-House Professional.

This story was updated on April 3 with quotes from Sherinian.