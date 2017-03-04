Breakfast Briefing, 4.3.2017: Hispanicize 2017 kicks off in Miami

The event will include its first CMO Summit this year.

News

Hispanicize 2017 kicks off
Monday marks the start of Hispanicize 2017, including the first CMO Summit at the Miami event. Speakers will include Edelman CEO Richard Edelman, NASA VR guru Evelyn Miralles, and Pepsico's Richard Montanez. Here’s a preview with Hispanicize Media Group CEO Manny Ruiz and CMO Summit chair Claudia González Romo of UNICEF. More from PRWeek: Diana Bradley on what happens when the trolls just won’t go away.

Another reminder: Make sure your social team reads the fine print
Top White House social media aide Dan Scavino encouraged Republicans to primary Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) in a tweet posted Saturday, signaling the Trump administration is willing to go after Freedom Caucus members who opposed its healthcare bill. Scavino’s tweet may have run afoul of ethics laws that bar government employees from trying to influence elections, according to officials from the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Scavino shrugged off the accusations on Sunday.


Speaking of ill-advised tweets, Trump says, ‘I don’t regret anything’
President Donald Trump told the Financial Times that he has no regrets about his tweets, even the "clinkers." "You know if you issue hundreds of tweets, and every once in a while you have a clinker, that’s not so bad," Trump told the newspaper. About his expert-befuddling claims that President Obama "wiretapped" him before the election, a theory he again tweeted on Monday morning, Trump said, "It’s turning out to be true." More on the subject: Trump tweets—backfire and blanks, via Axios.

The latest on the YouTube ad crisis
Google is re-educating its computer platforms on how to identify pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, and other types of extremist content to ensure ads from major marketers don’t appear anywhere near them, according to The New York Times. YouTube content creators are complaining about declining revenue amid the crisis, according to Recode.

What to watch on Monday
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) said Sunday he’ll support the nominee, making him the third Democratic Senator to do so, but Gorsuch is still five D votes short of beating a filibuster. Monday is also a very busy day in the sports world. It’s opening day for most Major League Baseball teams, and North Carolina is set to face Gonzaga for the NCAA Men’s Basketball championship.

