Breakfast Briefing, 4.3.2017: Hispanicize 2017 kicks off in Miami

Hispanicize 2017 kicks off

Monday marks the start of Hispanicize 2017, including the first CMO Summit at the Miami event. Speakers will include Edelman CEO Richard Edelman, NASA VR guru Evelyn Miralles, and Pepsico's Richard Montanez. Here’s a preview with Hispanicize Media Group CEO Manny Ruiz and CMO Summit chair Claudia González Romo of UNICEF. More from PRWeek: Diana Bradley on what happens when the trolls just won’t go away.



Another reminder: Make sure your social team reads the fine print

Top White House social media aide Dan Scavino encouraged Republicans to primary Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) in a tweet posted Saturday, signaling the Trump administration is willing to go after Freedom Caucus members who opposed its healthcare bill. Scavino’s tweet may have run afoul of ethics laws that bar government employees from trying to influence elections, according to officials from the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Scavino shrugged off the accusations on Sunday.

What 'ethics lawyers?' The ones from the Obama Admin who want to take Trump down, or the Bush Admin who were #NeverTrump? No thanks! https://t.co/lyqw26sbGP