InkHouse plants flag in New York, hires Nicole Bestard as GM

NEW YORK: InkHouse is opening a New York office and has hired Spark PR veteran Nicole Bestard to lead it.

The office, set to open next Monday, will be co-located with client and partner Neoscape. As EVP and GM, Bestard will report to InkHouse CEO and cofounder Beth Monaghan. She joined the firm last Thursday.

Bestard will be responsible for day-to-day operations, bringing in new business, and looking after and retaining clients. She will also focus on hiring a team based in New York.

"I look forward to growth; New York is a fantastic landscape of opportunity," said Bestard. "A lot of New York business has embraced innovation and the values InkHouse embodies in terms of trusting your employees with the little things, and they will come to you with the big things without having to ask permission. InkHouse works with innovative companies."

One staffer in New York will initially report to Bestard. However, Monaghan explained that InkHouse’s growth plans for New York are similar to its San Francisco office, which it opened in 2014 and has grown to 30 staffers.

Founded in 2007 in Boston, where it has 70 employees, InkHouse also opened an office in Providence, Rhode Island, earlier this year.

Explaining the firm’s growth, Monaghan said the PR agency model is broken.

"We work in an industry in which 80% of our employees are women, but we are operating in a hierarchical model that was built in the 1950s by men," she said. "Men are mostly in charge when it comes to PR firms, with only 20% of management roles in PR agencies held by women. We need to change that model and we have been intentional about changing that."

InkHouse has 95 clients, including Bentley University, Equity Office, Eaze, Hired, General Catalyst, OfferUp, and Toyota Research Institute. The firm reported $12.1 million in 2015 revenue, up 34% from the year prior

Bestard joined InkHouse from Spark PR, where she worked as MD and SVP of the East Coast enterprise practice since July 2015. Previously, she was VP for New York consumer and b-to-b technology teams at Shift Communications and the first full-time employee at Jarvis Communications.

She began her career as a journalist in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles.

"We are thankful to [Bestard] for her contribution to our New York office and wish her luck in her new role," said Spark CEO Alan Soucy, via email.

Spark has hired Eric Doyle to lead its New York enterprise practice. He was most recently founder and CEO of PR and content marketing agency wavesquad.

"We are confident that his track record will meaningfully contribute to the growth of our New York office, said Soucy.