85% of marketers: Content production is too slow

LEHI, UTAH: Producing content is happening too slowly for 85% of marketers, but coming up with ideas isn’t the problem, according to a survey from Workfront.

The project-management software company carried out the survey at Adobe Digital Summit 2017, which attracted a crowd of about 12,000, including about 247 on-site respondents. The event took place from March 19-23 in Las Vegas.

The most commonly cited reason for the slow pace of content creation was a lack of resources (26%)

"The big opportunity for agencies is for them to step up [to provide services beyond promotion], for a full-service agency that can come in and say, ‘You know your products, give us the main points, let us come up with ways to create content for you,’" said Workfront CMO Joe Staples.

Marketers also cited the hassle of "review and approval" of work as the biggest bottleneck in the process (19%), Staples said. "Siloed teams" was the third-most-commonly cited factor hampering the process (18%).

"All of a sudden, you’re dependent on your boss or your boss’s boss and five other people that have to weigh in, and it’s out of your control," Staples said. "[During] the creation part of the content, [marketers] feel comfortable because they have control. Approval is where they sit around and wait."

Content was the tool of choice used by marketers to engage consumers, even when tangled up in the process. "Lost leads or revenue" were cited as the biggest losses (27%), followed by "missed goals" and "inadequate time for testing and optimization" (both at 25%).

Many organizations rely on antiquated approval-and-review processes, Staples said.

Founded in 2001, Lehi, Utah-based Workfront employs about 750 people.