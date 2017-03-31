Consumers are innundated with fake news. So are tongue-in-cheek marketing campaigns for April Fools' Day just adding fuel to the fire? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your answer.
Should brands cool it with April Fools' Day campaigns in the age of fake news?
Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus. Should brands take a break from fake campaigns in the age of fake news?
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins