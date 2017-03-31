AccorHotels hires Luchford APM for luxury hotels brief

Hotel giant AccorHotels has appointed lifestyle PR agency Luchford APM to handle comms for the UK media for its c.450-strong global luxury portfolio.

Luchford won the 12-month consumer contract following a multi-agency pitch.

Mango and APR previously handled PR for the luxury portfolio, although this is an expanded brief incorporating the Fairmont and Raffles brands acquired by AccorHotels last year.

The comms campaign aims to position AccorHotels as a market leader in the global luxury hotel industry, the agency said, "as well as educating and engaging the UK media and influencers on the individual brands and hotels".

The UK estate includes The Savoy and its St Andrews sister hotel; Pullman Liverpool and St Pancras; Sofitel St James; M Gallery Windsor, Bath, and Cheltenham; and the new M Gallery hotel, Victory House, in Leicester Square, which opens this summer.

Luchford founder and CEO Kelly Luchford said: "We look forward to developing a multifaceted strategy for AccorHotels and enhancing the group’s global profile at this exciting and pivotal time for the company. Our win is a reflection of our integrated approach; we have developed six creative campaigns and are very excited to begin the journey."

Jennifer Cole, AccorHotels PR director for the UK and Ireland, said: "We needed an agency that could help to elevate the luxury portfolio in the UK and Luchford APM’s credentials, coupled with their heavyweight experience in travel, makes them the perfect agency to promote a fresh campaign for the group and individual hotel brands."

AccorHotels operates more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences across 95 countries, of which more than 450 are in its luxury and upscale division. The company, which is listed on stock exchanges in France and the US, operates economy brands including Ibis and HotelF1.