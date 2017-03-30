How Burger King wants to make your breath smell like Whoppers--even after brushing

Buzzman and Burger King France created a comedic video about the toothpaste that claims it is "the first toothpaste with active Whopper extracts."

COURBEVOIE, FRANCE: If you ever wanted to have burger breath, this is your lucky day.

Burger King France is emphasizing its burgers’ unique flame-grilled beef taste with the launch of Whopper Toothpaste.

Or at least its whetting fans’ appetites. Tubes of Whopper Toothpaste doesn’t actually exist—unlike KFC’s launch last year of a real sunscreen that smells like fried chicken.

Buzzman and Burger King created a comedic video about the toothpaste that claims it is "the first toothpaste with active Whopper extracts." The fast-food joint shared the video on Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat on Wednesday; it’s been viewed more than 500,000 times.

The company also sent empty toothpaste tubes to media outlets to promote the campaign. More than 110 media outlets have covered the "product launch."

Beatrice Roux, Burger King France’s marketing director, explained that France has "Whopper addicts" ever since the chain closed its restaurants in the country back in 1997. It re-launched in France three years ago.

"A number of people were waiting for Burger King to come back and were saying they would go to the U.K., Germany, or Spain to have a Whopper," said Roux. "This was good for us because we had a chance to come back to social media and we had a strong target—the Whopper addict. We were able to re-launch the brand quickly."

Burger King France’s marketing team regularly focuses on social media. Last year for April Fools’ Day, the brand launched a campaign that advertised the option for customers to purchase single fries as a side dish to the generously portioned Whopper. That video received more than 2 million views, said Roux.

"Each time we do a social media activation it, is built on a unique selling point and strong product attribute," said Roux. "Last time, it was about our burgers being more generous than competitors’ burgers; this year we decided to build something around our special and unique flame grilled taste."

When Buzzman pitched the idea to Burger King, Roux said they decided to go with it because they thought it was funny, well done, and focused on the product’s taste.

The main goal is to get people talking about Burger King on social media and "strengthen and maintain the emotional link from [the chain’s] core target to [its] brand."

Budget information was not disclosed.