LGBT groups rally to fight 'backroom deal' HB2 repeal

A bill to repeal North Carolina’s House Bill 2 passed the state’s Senate on Thursday as LGBT rights organizations voiced their disapproval of the measure.
HB2, which was passed one year ago, requires people to use public bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological gender—singling out transgender individuals—and prohibits local governments from enacting protections for LGBT citizens.
The repeal bill only removes the bathroom portion of HB2, leaving the rest of it in place. LGBT advocacy organizations mobilized on social media on Wednesday night and Thursday morning to call on North Carolina legislators to stop the bill and support a full repeal. Update: The bill has passed both houses of the General Assembly.
Urgent action needed! → ?? Call on @RoyCooperNC to VETO bad #HB2 proposal via Twitter. This anti-LGBTQ backroom deal does NOT #RepealHB2! pic.twitter.com/iXAOf1V0cU— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) March 30, 2017
This is not a compromise. This is not a victory. This is not a win. And this is not normal. Do not be fooled. Do not waver. #RepealHB2 #NCGA— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) March 30, 2017
Some organizations are demanding the NCAA speak out against the partial repeal, though it has remained silent so far. Last year, the organization pulled its March Madness games out of North Carolina because of HB2 and gave the state one year to repeal the bill or lose all championship games until 2022.
Yes, @NCAA, now is your chance to speak up.— ACLU National (@ACLU) March 30, 2017
Everyone, call NCAA at 317-917-6222, and ask to be directed to public comment line. https://t.co/zT6XSYGqRi
Local LGBT organizations are providing updates from the ground and asking North Carolinians to call their representatives.
We oppose any #HB2 proposal that would continue discrimination. #NCGA & @NC_Governor must fully #RepealHB2 https://t.co/HoqJQQgZ9W pic.twitter.com/NaBbzXF0NQ— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) March 30, 2017
The #NCGA House gallery is PACKED. #RepealHB2 supporters are both inside and outside. #HB2 pic.twitter.com/2craeAxxMg— NARAL Pro-Choice NC (@NARALNC) March 30, 2017
"[#HB2] deal would continue to #discriminate against the #LGBT community" - #NCGA could vote today. https://t.co/VSM3ymGR1i JUST #REPEALHB2— Equality NC (@equalitync) March 30, 2017
Stop playing games with #LGBTQ rights; a clean #RepealHB2 is needed. #NoDealOnDiscrimination @equalityNC @aclu_NC pic.twitter.com/V7FajMA1gI— NC Women United (@ncwu) March 30, 2017
Last year, nearly 100 executives spoke out against HB2 in a letter to the governor, including businesspeople from Google, Facebook, Bank of America, and PayPal. Most brands are staying quiet on the repeal as it makes its way through the legislature, with a few notable exceptions.
We stand w/ @HRC & @EqualityNC in urging North Carolina lawmakers to reject a backroom "deal" on anti-#LGBTQ #HB2. #RepealHB2 #ncpol— Levi Strauss & Co. (@LeviStraussCo) March 30, 2017
We agree: "Our people are welcoming, but some of our laws are not. Repeal #HB2" @NC_Governor, State of the State. https://t.co/ViUWAJibZp— Dow Public Policy (@DowPolicy) March 29, 2017
.@IBM's statement on the repeal of North Carolina #HB2. #Equality. pic.twitter.com/KCMysq1LkF— IBMPolicy (@IBMpolicy) March 30, 2017