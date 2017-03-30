Cannes Lions announces pharma, health and wellness juries

The Cannes International Festival of Creativity has announced the 21 jury members who will judge the health and wellness and pharma categories at this year's event.

Five of the pharma judges are U.S.-based executives: Debra Polkes, executive creative director at CDM; Graham Mills, global chief creative officer at Publicis Health; Kym White, global sector chair of health at Edelman; John Fidelino, executive creative director at InterbrandHealth; and Ritesh Patel, chief digital officer at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide.

The health and wellness jury also includes five U.S. executives: Carolyn Gargano, VP and associate creative director of art at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness; Christine Abbott, EVP at Cohn & Wolfe; Gary Scheiner, EVP and global chief creative officer of ghg; Stacey Bernstein, EVP and global director of digital health at Weber Shandwick; and Tim Hawkey, EVP, MD, and executive creative director at Area23.

The Lions Health festival, heading into its fourth year, is scheduled to be held June 17 and 18 in Cannes, France.

Jury President: June Laffey, executive creative director, McCann Health (Australia/Southeast Asia)