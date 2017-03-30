Breakfast Briefing, 3.30.2017: NC lawmakers reach 'bathroom bill' compromise

‘Bathroom bill’ compromise reached; LGBT groups say it doesn’t do enough

North Carolina’s Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers announced they’ve reached a compromise to repeal HB2, which restricts transgender individuals to using only the bathroom corresponding with the gender on their birth certificates. The deal was reached as the NCAA was about to pull major athletic events from the state for several years, according to ABC News. An Associated Press analysis published earlier this week found the "bathroom bill" could cost the state nearly $3.8 billion in lost business over a dozen years. LGBT rights groups are not happy with the compromise. Human Rights Campaign tweeted early Thursday that "any NC lawmaker who supports this bad #HB2 ‘deal’ is no ally of LGBTQ people & will have planted themselves on the wrong side of history." It is unclear whether major businesses and organizations will end their boycotts of the state as a result of the compromise, according to The New York Times.



Pam Edstrom dies at 71

Some sad news from Wednesday: Former Microsoft PR director and cofounder of Waggener Edstrom (now WE Communications) Pam Edstrom died after a four-month battle with cancer. She was 71. Here’s a snapshot of how others are remembering her. Melisa Waggener-Zorkin: "This is one of the many special things about Pam, she pursued worthy questions. Here is one of my favorites: Is this a place…or is this my place. Pam worked relentlessly, passionately, devotedly to create WE…into our place. Yes a place for Waggener and Edstrom. Mostly though a place for all of us." GeekWire: Microsoft’s first PR director was a technology communications pioneer. Walt Mossberg: So sad about the passing of @pamedstrom, the pr wiz & great person who, with @melissawz, formed Waggener Edstrom, the voice of Microsoft. Burson-Marsteller’s Katie Boehret: @pamedstrom sent me handwritten notes of congratulations at big moments in my career. She was an amazing person.

Sadly today we lost Pam Edstrom after a battle w/cancer. Her huge imprint of love & life lessons will be w/us always https://t.co/QgjB40nwRt — Melissa Waggener (@melissawz) March 29, 2017



Fake news evolves

As social media companies get more serious about taking on fake news, purveyors of intentionally misleading content are evolving, as well. They’re using three strategies—altering legitimate news headlines for use on Facebook, using misleading attribution, and dreaming up research from nonexistent think tanks—according to Axios.



Chase dramatically shrunk its digital advertising budget…

And it may not matter. Despite dropping the number of preapproved websites running its ads to about 5,000, down from 400,000 per month a few weeks ago, JPMorgan Chase isn't seeing much of a change in terms of the cost of impressions or the visibility of its web ads, according to the NYT. Major marketers such as Verizon and AT&T also pulled ads from Google and YouTube after finding they were popping up next to videos featuring pro-terrorist content or other hate speech.



Fox News sued for racial discrimination

Two black women who worked in the network’s payroll department have sued Fox News Channel, parent company 21st Century Fox, and former comptroller Judith Slater, saying they were subject to racial slurs for years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Network chairman Roger Ailes stepped down last year after numerous sexual harassment complaints.