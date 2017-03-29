Uber management 78% male, 77% white, reveals diversity report

Uber employs a smaller percentage of women in management and technical positions than many of the other Silicon Valley tech firms, the company's own diversity report has revealed.

The ride-hailing company acknowledged it needs to change its culture to address imbalance after its own review revealed women hold 22% of the management positions and 15% of technical jobs, according to the Financial Times.

These figures are lower than the proportions of women in equivalent roles at other tech companies, including Airbnb, Google, Facebook, and Apple, but the figures are similar to those at the likes of Cisco and Microsoft.

The numbers, which do not count Uber’s drivers, showed that its workforce is mostly made up of white or Asian men. Black and Latino employees make up just 1% and 2.1% of staff, respectively.

Management is predominantly male and white, at 78% and 77% respectively.

Uber founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick described the report as a "first step in showing that diversity and inclusion is a priority at Uber."

"I know that we have been too slow in publishing our numbers – and that the best way to demonstrate our commitment to change is through transparency," he said in a statement. "And to make progress, it’s important we measure what matters."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.