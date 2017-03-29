Breakfast Briefing, 3.29.2017: BuzzFeed plans IPO

BuzzFeed is laying the groundwork for a 2018 initial public offering, according to Axios.

News
BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. (Image via Wikimedia Commons, By Max Morse - https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/8693445130, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39093197)
BuzzFeed to go public next year
If you’ve ever wanted to own stock in cute cat pics, here’s your chance. BuzzFeed is getting ready to go public in 2018, according to Axios’ Mike Allen, who reports the company will pitch itself as the must-visit news and entertainment destination of the internet age. The company has turned down several acquisition offers in recent years, according to reports.

Puma stretches out #LeggingsGate
The apparel company is trying to find the silver lining in #LeggingsGate by giving customers who bring a United Airlines ticket to its stores 20% off leggings by April 9. Inside United’s reaction: the airline’s MD of global communications, Megan McCarthy, acknowledged the carrier should have taken a step back in its quick response on Twitter to the incident.

New from PRWeek this morning
PRWeek and Campaign have announced the slate of films to be shown at this year’s Brand Film Festival in New York City, scheduled for May 4 at the Paley Center. Rubenstein Public Relations’ Gerry Casanova and Hotwire’s Barbara Bates debate whether unpaid agency internships should still exist in 2017. From Campaign: Why Fearless Girl should make marketers nervous.

Taking the White House out of the WHCD
The White House staff is also taking its ball and going home, boycotting this year’s White House Correspondents Association Dinner in "solidarity" with President Donald Trump, it announced Tuesday evening. The president said last month that he will skip the dinner, which would have been awkward given that he’s repeatedly referred to the media as "enemies of the American people."

That after…
The announcement came after another tense day between the Trump administration and the media, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer angrily telling American Urban Radio Networks correspondent April Ryan to "stop shaking your head" during Tuesday’s briefing. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking in San Francisco, mentioned the incident on Tuesday night as an example of sexism in the workplace. #BlackWomenAtWork trended on Twitter throughout Tuesday evening.

