FleishmanHillard promotes Kristin Hollins to corporate reputation lead, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO: FleishmanHillard has named Kristin Hollins as its corporate reputation lead in the Americas, effective immediately, the firm said Wednesday morning.

She will lead development of the practice’s capabilities in the Americas, including the use of data and integrated communications, as well as advising clients and working to roll out the agency’s Authenticity Gap study, which debuted in April 2013.

Hollins will continue to lead the corporate reputation practice in San Francisco. She is reporting to both Tim O’Keeffe, GM of the San Francisco office, and Marjorie Benzkofer, global MD of the reputation management practice.

Hollins noted the rapid pace of change is a unique challenge facing corporations in the region.

"The companies that look to manage corporate reputation as an asset will fare far better in the short and long term," she said.

Hollins is overseeing a team of 20 with five direct reports. She is handling corporate reputation work for accounts including Kaiser Permanente and Levi Strauss & Co., as well as other technology, consumer, and healthcare clients.

The previous practice lead, Betsy Neville, exited the agency in November 2015 and founded healthcare comms shop Hippos last July. Benzkofer filled the vacancy in the interim.

Hollins will serve on Fleishman’s reputation practice leadership team with EMEA practice lead Nick Andrews and APAC practice lead, Rachel Catanach. She is also part of Fleishman’s policy comms team.

Prior to joining the agency in 2007, Hollins was VP of communications at Actian, then known as Ingres Corp., and VP of international and executive comms PR at Oracle, according to her LinkedIn account.