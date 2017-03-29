Slate of films for Brand Film Festival New York announced

PRWeek US and Campaign US have announced the brand films picked to be screened at the 2017 Brand Film Festival in New York City.
Best of the Best films will be announced the night of the Brand Film Festival, set to take place May 4 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The categories are Best Film by a Brand, Best Film by an Agency, Most Creative, Best Short Form, and Best Long Form.
All featured films will be screened at the festival, which will include a pre- and post-screening cocktail reception. Go here to buy tickets. Discounted rates are available for multiple tickets and those bought before April 14.
The following films will be featured at the Brand Film Festival.
Big Hair Baby
Liquid-Plumr and Current Marketing with The Girls with Glasses, AKQA
BrunchfastVision360°
Jack in the Box and Horizon Media with VR Playhouse, David and Goliath, and MWW
Budweiser: Harry Caray’s Last Call
Budweiser and VaynerMedia with 3PM/Weber Shandwick
Buy Back the Block
Checkers & Rally's and Fitzgerald & Co with Uproxx Studios
Canon: Rebel With A Cause - Swizz Beatz Chapter
Canon USA and Grey New York with MediaCom USA
Changing Lives with Every Breath: The Beaulieu Family
ResMed Corp with Weber Shandwick
Farmers Flooded House Dog Diving Competition
Farmers Insurance and RPA with MJZ
Father's Day
Gillette and Grey New York with Untitled Films, Station Films, and Ketchum
Global Himalayan Expedition
GE Power and Mountain View Group with The Global Himalayan Expedition Group
Honda: Music From Every Angle
American Honda Motor Co. and RPA with m ss ng p eces, and RPA
License to Operate
A Better Los Angeles and Omelet with Foundation Content and Massive Music
Lifeline
Qualcomm and Anonymous Content with Ogilvy and DiGennaro Communications
Living Off The Brands
Roundhouse with Weinstein PR
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
NetScout and Pereira & O'Dell with Saville Productions and Magnolia Pictures
National Parks Adventure
Brand USA with MacGillivray Freeman Films
Nick Offerman’s New Year’s Eve
Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Diageo with Diamond Docs and Hunter Public Relations
Nutella® Originals Presents: Spread the Happy Series, Season 1
Ferrero/Nutella and BP Studios with PHD and MSL
Rogue One Mask
Globe Telecom with Pabrika, Publicis JimenezBasic and AdSpark
Sadie the Eagle
20th Century Fox and VaynerMedia with VaynerProductions
Samsung x Punchdrunk Theatrical VR Experience
Samsung Electronics America with Punchdrunk International and PMK-BNC
See Freedom
DigitalGlobe with Electric Gum, Just East of West, and Edelman
Seed Matters
Clif Bar Family Foundation and Buck with The Butler Bros
Super Bowl Babies
NFL and Grey New York with Townhouse
SuperMaarko
International Justice Mission with New Title Entertainment
The Art Market in (in Four Parts)
UBS and Artsy with Neighborhood Watch
The Escape
BMW of North America and Geisel Productions with Anonymous Content, Universal McCann, and Rubenstein
The Near Future
CableLabs and Ivory Worldwide
The One Moment
Morton Salt and Ogilvy & Mather with Park Pictures
The Open Patient: Healing through sharing
Red Hat
The Toycracker: A Mini-Musical Spectacular
Target and 72andSunny with Biscuit, Team Arrow Partners, and a GroupM Company
The World's Biggest Asshole
Donate Life and The Martin Agency with Furlined
Unimpossible Films
GE and BBDO New York with Bullitt and Giant Spoon
While the Water Boils
Barilla and Edelman with Greenpoint Pictures and OMD/Resolution Media
Women on Wheels
G Adventures
Yassin Falafel
Square with Even/Odd Films