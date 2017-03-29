Slate of films for Brand Film Festival New York announced

PRWeek and Campaign have picked the lineup of films that will be screened at the May 4 festival in New York City.

PRWeek US and Campaign US have announced the brand films picked to be screened at the 2017 Brand Film Festival in New York City.

Best of the Best films will be announced the night of the Brand Film Festival, set to take place May 4 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The categories are Best Film by a Brand, Best Film by an Agency, Most Creative, Best Short Form, and Best Long Form.

All featured films will be screened at the festival, which will include a pre- and post-screening cocktail reception. Go here to buy tickets. Discounted rates are available for multiple tickets and those bought before April 14.

The following films will be featured at the Brand Film Festival.

Big Hair Baby

Liquid-Plumr and Current Marketing with The Girls with Glasses, AKQA

BrunchfastVision360°

Jack in the Box and Horizon Media with VR Playhouse, David and Goliath, and MWW

Budweiser: Harry Caray’s Last Call

Budweiser and VaynerMedia with 3PM/Weber Shandwick

Buy Back the Block

Checkers & Rally's and Fitzgerald & Co with Uproxx Studios

Canon: Rebel With A Cause - Swizz Beatz Chapter

Canon USA and Grey New York with MediaCom USA

Changing Lives with Every Breath: The Beaulieu Family

ResMed Corp with Weber Shandwick

Farmers Flooded House Dog Diving Competition

Farmers Insurance and RPA with MJZ

Father's Day

Gillette and Grey New York with Untitled Films, Station Films, and Ketchum

Global Himalayan Expedition

GE Power and Mountain View Group with The Global Himalayan Expedition Group

Honda: Music From Every Angle

American Honda Motor Co. and RPA with m ss ng p eces, and RPA

License to Operate

A Better Los Angeles and Omelet with Foundation Content and Massive Music

Lifeline

Qualcomm and Anonymous Content with Ogilvy and DiGennaro Communications

Living Off The Brands

Roundhouse with Weinstein PR

Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World

NetScout and Pereira & O'Dell with Saville Productions and Magnolia Pictures

National Parks Adventure

Brand USA with MacGillivray Freeman Films

Nick Offerman’s New Year’s Eve

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Diageo with Diamond Docs and Hunter Public Relations

Nutella® Originals Presents: Spread the Happy Series, Season 1

Ferrero/Nutella and BP Studios with PHD and MSL

Rogue One Mask

Globe Telecom with Pabrika, Publicis JimenezBasic and AdSpark

Sadie the Eagle

20th Century Fox and VaynerMedia with VaynerProductions

Samsung x Punchdrunk Theatrical VR Experience

Samsung Electronics America with Punchdrunk International and PMK-BNC

See Freedom

DigitalGlobe with Electric Gum, Just East of West, and Edelman

Seed Matters

Clif Bar Family Foundation and Buck with The Butler Bros

Super Bowl Babies

NFL and Grey New York with Townhouse

SuperMaarko

International Justice Mission with New Title Entertainment

The Art Market in (in Four Parts)

UBS and Artsy with Neighborhood Watch

The Escape

BMW of North America and Geisel Productions with Anonymous Content, Universal McCann, and Rubenstein

The Near Future

CableLabs and Ivory Worldwide

The One Moment

Morton Salt and Ogilvy & Mather with Park Pictures

The Open Patient: Healing through sharing

Red Hat

The Toycracker: A Mini-Musical Spectacular

Target and 72andSunny with Biscuit, Team Arrow Partners, and a GroupM Company

The World's Biggest Asshole

Donate Life and The Martin Agency with Furlined

Unimpossible Films

GE and BBDO New York with Bullitt and Giant Spoon

While the Water Boils

Barilla and Edelman with Greenpoint Pictures and OMD/Resolution Media

Women on Wheels

G Adventures

Yassin Falafel

Square with Even/Odd Films