Ruder Finn launches app-based risk management system

SINGAPORE: Ruder Finn has launched RiskSTAT, a cloud-based reputation risk management system that includes a secure app for crisis-response teams to coordinate their actions.

"The problem we are trying to solve...is that most companies have a crisis manual that is printed, put in a drawer, and never seen again," David Ko, SVP of Ruder Finn's RFI Studios Asia, told Campaign Asia-Pacific.

He quipped that users do not have to read a manual to use the app, which is equipped with information on crisis management and contact details for the crisis response team.

"This is a living document in your pocket that is always updated whenever there is a change with a crisis happening, or if there is a change in the contact person," Ko added. The app is "a secure, cloud-based resource that allows organizations to identify potential risks in real time, assess and predict their potential impact, and facilitate a fast, seamless response," according to the agency.

Depending on their selection of three tiers of activation, clients will get access to customized risk-management protocols, integration of those protocols into the app, real-time analysis from social media and the "dark web," secure communication capabilities, and on-boarding involving an crisis simulation using the company's proprietary Sonar platform.

With each user having a different login, the information and protocol displayed on the app will be tailored according to their respective roles, Ko explained. He added that the security aspect of the app is also useful to block access to staffers who have resigned.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.