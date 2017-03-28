Not everybody is thrilled that Fearless Girl will stay until 2018

Added 1 hour ago by Ilyse Liffreing, Campaign US

The defiant girl will stay sparring with Wall Street's Charging Bull for another year.

On Monday morning, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said the Fearless Girl statue will remain staring down Wall Street’s Charging Bull until February 2018.

On the steps of New York’s City Hall, Maloney said, "She’s become an overnight sensation."

But not everybody is delighted at the extension. Some see it as representing "false feminism" because the statue is, after all, an advertisement.

Commissioned by State Street Global Advisors and conceived by McCann New York, the statue first appeared opposite the bull on International Women’s Day as a symbol reinforcing the firm’s call for clients to increase the number of women on their corporate boards. As soon as the statue was placed, people began gathering support online to keep her where she is.

The extension was not enough for the congresswoman and other public advocates who joined her at the rally. Public Advocate Tish James said she has more than 51,000 signatures on a petition to make Fearless Girl permanent.

"The importance of empowering women is not temporary," she said at the rally. Maloney was also joined by public advocate Letitia James, statue artist Kristen Visbal, and Lynn Blake, EVP of State Street Global Advisors.

Before the rally, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the declaration writing, "She’ll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.

