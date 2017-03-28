Breakfast Briefing, 3.28.2017: Environmental groups get ready for executive order

Trump readies environmental executive order
Organizations such as the Sierra Club are rallying their supporters on Tuesday morning, ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected signing of an executive order that would drastically change the federal government’s policy on climate change. The new policy would focus the government’s efforts on clean air and water, instead of rising sea levels and temperatures, according to CNN. Meanwhile in Washington, DC, House Democrats are calling on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to recuse himself from the Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe after his secretive White House meeting.
Trump teases Michigan job investment on Twitter
The president tweeted Tuesday morning that Ford will invest in three Michigan plants. The automaker is expected to announce plans on Tuesday. It’s unclear how many jobs would be created, according to The Detroit News, which reported the investment is expected to be "significant." On Monday night, Trump also lashed out at the House Freedom Caucus, called for legislators to look into Hillary Clinton’s relationship with Russia, and claimed Democrats will come running to him on healthcare.
Dorsey: You’re stuck with me
The Twitter CEO said on CNBC on Tuesday morning that he has no plans to quit the revenue-starved social media platform or Square, where he is also CEO. "I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure both succeed," he told the network.
First lady hires communications director
A Trump campaign veteran is moving into an office in the White House’s East Wing. Stephanie Grisham, deputy White House press secretary, will join First lady Melania Trump’s staff as communications director. Grisham was traveling press secretary for Trump’s presidential campaign.
Champions of PR 2017 unveiled
PRWeek is honoring the women who are shaking up the communications industry with its 2017 Champions of PR list, which notes the accomplishments of dozens of communications executives from across the country.
Breakfast Briefing, 3.28.2017:
Groups including the Sierra Club are calling for emergency action on Tuesday morning in anticipation of a White House executive order rolling back several Obama-era policies.
