Ketchum's Kate Paxton to lead UK healthcare arm as Alison Doughty departs

Ketchum has appointed Kate Paxton from its Washington practice to lead the healthcare division in London, replacing Alison Doughty, who is leaving the agency.

Meanwhile, Neil McLelland, former executive director at Virgo Health Education, has joined the division in a new role of director of Inspired Science, the agency’s medical education offering. Both Paxton and McLelland report into Jo-ann Robertson, partner and deputy CEO of Ketchum London.

Kate Paxton, formerly SVP and director of Ketchum’s Washington DC Healthcare Practice has been hired to lead the London Healthcare Practice as director. She has worked at Ketchum’s Healthcare Practice for 16 years.

McLelland has worked in health and science-related PR for several years. His previous roles included senior VP, medical education, at specialist agency MedErgy Communications, and client services director at Ogilvy Healthworld.

"Kate and Neil bring a wealth of experience in healthcare communications, medical education and specialist team leadership, and I believe our clients will benefit greatly from their expertise," said Denise Kaufmann, partner and CEO of Ketchum London.

"Healthcare has always been a core driver for Ketchum London, and with this new influx of talent, we’re strengthening our existing business as well as accelerating our efforts in 2017."

Ketchum London's Inspired Science and Healthcare team comprises of 31 people.

