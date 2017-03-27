Delta burns United over #LeggingsGate fiasco

Many social media users patted Delta on the back for its tweet, while others challenged the airline to disclose its own dress code policy.

Delta wasted no time throwing some shade at competitor United Airlines, which is facing criticism after barring leggings-clad young girls from boarding a flight over the weekend.

"Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings.)," Delta tweeted on Monday afternoon. The tweet has garnered nearly 8,000 retweets and been liked over 24,000 times.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. ??) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

When asked for comment on the tweet, a Delta rep told PRWeek via email that the airline does not have an item-specific clothing policy for employees and those flying on pass privileges.



"We ask our employees and their family and friends flying on pass privileges to use their best judgment when deciding what to wear on a flight," Delta said in a statement. Beyond that, Delta declined to comment.

Many social media users patted Delta on the back for its tweet, while others challenged the airline to disclose its own dress code policy.

@fredericl We don't have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear. ?? *MC — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

@Delta this is awesome! Looks like I'll be sending my 50 guest for my Destination wedding to book with you guys. Hope we have a great flight — The Victim of Sole? (@xcltplzrx) March 27, 2017

@Delta knows how to do social media right. — Eduardo (@edjames01) March 27, 2017

Someone on the social media team at @Delta deserves a raise today. https://t.co/lKYQLa2bau — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 27, 2017

Outlets such as Mashable and Fortune covered Delta’s burn.

United explained on social that the girls were barred from boarding the flight because they were "pass travelers" traveling as relatives or dependents of a United employee and were subject to more stringent dress rules as they are representing the airline when they fly.

Celebrities including actresses Patricia Arquette and Kat Dennings, actor William Shatner, comedians Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, and supermodel Chrissy Teigen weighed in, suggesting the rule was absurd, sexist, and discriminatory. The airline responded with another statement saying ordinary passengers are welcome to wear leggings.

PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch appeared on CBS News This Morning commenting on the issue.