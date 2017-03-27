Hampton Creek brings on former Uber corporate comms head Andrew Noyes

Noyes has been a mainstay for Silicon Valley comms operations, having held positions at Brigade, Uber, and Facebook.

SAN FRANCISCO: Hampton Creek has hired former Uber corporate comms head Andrew Noyes as senior director of communications.

Noyes joined Hampton Creek this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was not immediately available for comment.

Hampton Creek, a vegan food startup, recently weathered a spate of bad press around its controversial product, Just Mayo, and a federal inquiry, which ended last week, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. The business publication’s investigation alleged Hampton Creek ran a buyback scheme, in which contractors purchased the product to exaggerate its popularity.

Prior to joining Hampton Creek, Noyes headed up all comms and marketing functions at startup Brigade for nearly three years. Brigade is a network for voters that was backed by Sean Parker, Ron Conway, and Matt Benioff. For his role at the civic engagement company, and his past work, Noyes was named to PRWeek's Innovation 50 in 2014.

At Uber, Noyes oversaw strategic comms for the ride-hailing company as head of corporate comms. While there, he was responsible for executive comms, business development and partnerships, and grassroots campaign organization, among other things, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, Noyes managed communications and public policy at Facebook. He was the first communications head in Washington, DC for Facebook, where for more than three years he managed comms and public policy during product launches, legal cases, privacy issues, political campaign initiatives, and other efforts.

Before that, he was a reporter and editor for the National Journal Group, Communications Daily, and The Register-Herald, according to his LinkedIn profile.