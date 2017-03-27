Breakfast Briefing, 3.27.2017: United in Twitter storm over #leggingsban

The airline defended its decision on social media Sunday, saying the passengers were "pass travelers" representing the company.

United Airlines suffered a Twitter storm on Sunday when it barred some young girls from boarding a flight in Denver who were wearing leggings. A witness, anti-gun violence campaigner Shannon Watts, tweeted she’d seen gate agents blocking the girls from boarding. The airline tweeted that the passengers were "pass travelers" traveling as relatives or dependents of a United employee and were subject to more stringent dress rules as they are representing the airline when they fly.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Celebrities including actresses Patricia Arquette and Kat Dennings, actor William Shatner, comedians Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman and supermodel Chrissy Teigen weighed in, suggesting the rule was absurd, sexist, and discriminatory. The airline responded with another statement saying ordinary passengers are welcome to wear leggings.

PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch appeared on CBS News This Morning commenting on the issue.

Catching up with the Trump family… Ivanka Trump has accepted an invitation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend a G20 women’s economic summit in Berlin next Month promoting the role of women in the economy and the future of our workforce globally #W20 https://t.co/1OB9TK6poH

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied a story published by the Times of London that President Trump had given Merkel a $374 million bill for money Germany owed the U.S. regarding NATO defense expenditure while she was visiting Washington DC recently.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, has been appointed to run a White House office of American innovation aimed at tackling bureaucracy using private sector solutions by his father-in-law President Donald Trump.

The White House press corps. Melissa McCarthy explained how she transformed herself into WH press secretary Sean Spicer during an interview with Ellen Degeneres. It’s all about the ears apparently... Meanwhile, this weekend Spicer called out Politico hack Tara Palmeri as an "idiot with no real sources" in an email exchange with Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle... Elsewhere, former Hillary Clinton campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post saying the Democrats warned the press that Russia hacked the DNC’s emails to help Donald Trump defeat Clinton and win the presidency... Veteran journalist Ted Koppel called out Fox News pundit Sean Hannity face to face on CBS’ Sunday Morning, saying he was bad for America and had "attracted people for whom ideology is more important than facts" - Hannity accused the network of injudicious editing and called for CBS to release the full 45-minute version of the interview.

Fearless Girl staying put on Wall Street. The statue, which was erected to mark International Women’s Day, will stay face to face with the charging bull in New York City’s financial district until at least February 2018, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.