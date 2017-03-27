Targeted Victory hires Direct Impact CEO Connie Partoyan as president

WASHINGTON: Targeted Victory, a Republican-leaning digital marketing firm, has brought on Direct Impact CEO Connie Partoyan as president.

Partoyan will lead the firm’s newly formed corporate practice and help the agency expand beyond politics and build out its corporate, public affairs, and public advocacy work. Targeted Victory currently has about 30 employees and is based in Washington, DC.

Partoyan is joining the agency April 3 and will report to CEO Zac Moffatt. Direct Impact has named EVP Michael Fleischer interim CEO while it looks for a permanent replacement.

"What attracted me was the fact that they started from digital and now they're trying to build a public affairs and advocacy piece, where a lot of firms started more traditional and tried to add digital later on, often with little success," Partoyan said.

Previously, Partoyan was CEO of Direct Impact, Burson-Marsteller’s grassroots public affairs firm. She was with the firm for about nine years and was named CEO in 2016. Prior to that, Partoyan worked in government as a staffer for several members of Congress and a counselor and senior adviser in the U.S. Commerce Department’s Technology Administration. She has also held roles at law firm Preston Gates, TechNet, and the Information Technology Industry Council.

"[Partoyan] is unique among individuals I’ve worked with over the years," said Moffatt. "[She] has experience and embraces the disruptive nature of digital marketing and has experience in traditional public affairs."

Targeted Victory, which had previously done most of its work in politics and run many digital campaigns for Republican lawmakers, now has 10 corporate clients. Moffatt called the move into corporate and public affairs a "natural progression" for the digital agency, which was founded in 2009.

"We’re a unique right-of-center digital public affairs firm," Moffatt said. "America has spoken and now there’s a Republican president, Republican Congress, and more Republican governors than ever. We are much more comfortable talking to consumers in Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, a whole part of America that New York [firms] have forgotten about. We can work with brands and help them translate their message to those consumers."

Last week, Stagwell Group announced it was acquiring a stake in Targeted Victory. The agency also established a public affairs practice and nabbed Alberto Martinez, former senior advisor to Senator Marco Rubio, to lead it in March.