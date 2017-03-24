Twitter could launch paid membership option

Twitter is considering a paid, premium service aimed at businesses and power users as it searches for revenue growth in the face of stagnating user numbers.

The social media platform is carrying out surveys to "assess interest" in the idea, the BBC reported.

The paid service would be based on an enhanced version of Tweetdeck, the interface aimed at heavy users of the platform.

Twitter said in an email to selected users that the premium service would offer "valuable viewing, posting, and signalling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customisable dashboard."

"It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time," the company continued.

After several years of rapid growth, Twitter has all but stopped attracting new users: eMarketer data published last month showed that in the U.K., its mobile user base had been overtaken by both Instagram and Snapchat and remained far behind Facebook.

The company’s ad revenues are also in decline, with international growth in the last quarter of 2016 failing to offset an 11% fall in the U.S.

Twitter had been searching for a buyer – but last autumn, potential suitors Google, Apple, Disney, and Salesforce all ruled themselves out of contention.

